Two Ponds Preservation Foundation Announces Grand Opening of the Education Pavilion at Two Ponds

Grand Opening Event Set for Arvada Trails Day on Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 10am - 1pm at the Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge

The Education Pavilion at Two Ponds will allow us to expand educational programming and provide visitors with a much-needed shelter when they visit the refuge.” — James Johnson, Two Ponds Preservation Foundation President

ARVADA, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Two Ponds Preservation Foundation (TPPF) is excited to announce the completion of the Education Pavilion at Two Ponds. The pavilion will provide a sheltered area for environmental educational programs and recreational activities throughout the year.The grand opening event will be held during Arvada Trails Day on June 3, 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge at 9210 W 80th Ave, Arvada, Colo. 80005. The event will feature free admission to the refuge, a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Arvada Chamber of Commerce, educational activities for all ages and a chance to meet local leaders from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service along with the TPPF Board of Directors.“We are so excited to open the Education Pavilion at Two Ponds Education Pavilion,” said James Johnson, TPPF President. “This pavilion will allow us to expand educational programming and provide visitors with a much-needed shelter when they visit the refuge.”The Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge is a 72.2-acre area with a combination of uplands, wetlands and three small ponds. The refuge is a popular destination for birdwatchers, hikers and nature lovers.The TPPF is grateful to the many individuals and organizations who have made the pavilion possible. Special thanks to project sponsors:• $10,000+: Vanessa Kendrick, Realtor, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Eric Johnson/PBS Wealth Management• $7,500-$9,999: Roger and Joyce Johnson, Arvada Chamber of Commerce, Daryl and Tammy Christensen and Michelle and Bodie Francis/Life Story Financial• $5,000-$7,499: Jeremy and Courtney Gregory• $2,500-$4,999: Neil Skau III, Arvada Rent-Alls, Ryan and Brittany Heckenberg/The Heckenberg Group, JH Bridge and “In memory of Anthony Varra”The Two Ponds Education Pavilion is located at the Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge. For more information about the pavilion or the grand opening event, please visit www.twoponds.org or www.facebook.com/TwoPondsPreservationFoundation About the Two Ponds Preservation FoundationFounded in 1990, the Two Ponds Preservation Foundation works in cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, who manages the Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge located in Arvada, Colo. The wildlife refuge was created to conserve the wetland area’s natural wildlife habitat and provide environmental education opportunities for the community.

About the Two Ponds Preservation Foundation