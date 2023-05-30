Alvaro Moreira Urges Mortgage Branch Managers to Switch to MortgageRight

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Georgia, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alabama-based full-service mortgage provider MortgageRight is inviting mortgage branch managers across the United States to find out more about its platform and how it can help them close more mortgages for their clients.

The MortgageRight model offers mortgage producers a higher comp and lower rates, a combination that was thought to be impossible before the company started offering its services. As a company built and run by mortgage producers, MortgageRight set out to create an origination platform that gave high-producing branch managers the best of both worlds and succeeded at it. Today, it is licensed in 47 states and is currently positioned as one of the nation’s top 100 lenders.

Tanner Allen, Partner at MortgageRight, explains how the mortgage provider embraced innovation by saying, “In this industry, whether you are a branch manager or a mortgage originator, you either get paid more basis points and sell higher rates or you take a lower commission split and sell lower rates. Some companies tried their best to go against the grain but did so at the expense of their employees or the overall customer experience. MortgageRight bucked this trend by believing there was a better way and making it happen.”

MortgageRight attributes its success to several business advantages and offerings that its competitors can’t fully match. These include clear and transparent pricing, the lowest rates in the industry, 48-hour underwriting, same-day clear-to-close, an on-time closing guarantee, a “Fast Pass” VIP underwriting system, an “A-level” investor list, maximum control over accounting for mortgage branches, a full suite of benefits and support, a fully customizable compensation plan, and guru-level recruiting and marketing support.

The company also currently offers a “Test Drive” for branch managers to get a peek inside the platform before committing. The Test Drive includes a direct line to Tanner, the exact pricing information that the company receives from its investors, a full demonstration of a file going through from origination to closing with live automated updates along the way, full access to branch and loan file support teams, networking with current branch managers and mortgage originators, and a look at actual profit and loss statements to ensure there are no hidden surprises.

Several branch managers have shared their experience of working with and benefitting from MortgageRight’s originating platform, one of whom is Alvaro Moreira, Director of Strategic Growth at MortgageRight, and Licensed Branch Manager at Moreira Team, a residential team of mortgage brokers based in Atlanta, Georgia.

In his testimonial, Alvaro shares how the MortgageRight platform yielded dividends for him after switching to it by saying, “I had no idea how much money I was leaving at the table at my previous company. The reason I was making less is because the company was making more. When I sat down with MortgageRight, I found out that my previous company had a substantial margin built into its pricing engine. It was at that moment that I realized that I was leaving hundreds of thousands of dollars on the table.”

“MortgageRight’s core belief is simple,” Alvaro continues, “More money for the branch managers leads to long-term partnerships and makes the company much stronger. My revenue has exploded since coming on board and my branch has never been so profitable. I’m now making more money off my production than ever but, more importantly, I now have the extra capital I need to better compensate my staff, get more aggressive with my marketing, and scale my business to do more volume each month.”

He also warns others like him against backing the wrong horse in the industry by saying, “Don’t fall into the trap of making good money when you can earn life-changing money! Most branch managers get comfortable and aren’t aware that they are being taken advantage of by their current platform. You don’t have to work harder...you need a better branch opportunity.”





Readers can get in touch with MortgageRight at (866) 228-7703 to inquire about the Test Drive or to schedule a live demo.

###

For more information about Moreira Team | MortgageRight, contact the company here:



Moreira Team | MortgageRight

Alvaro Moreira

404-238-7888

al@moreirateam.com

1230 Peachtree St NE #1900a

Atlanta, GA 30309

Alvaro Moreira