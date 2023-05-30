Global Policy Management in Telecom Market: USD 4.93 Bn by 2032 | 11.4% CAGR Growth, Reports and Data Reveals

Reports And Data

The global Policy Management in Telecom Market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Policy Management in Telecom Market size is expected to reach USD 4.93 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Advancements in communication technologies and the growing adoption of 5G networks are expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the cloud-based policy management solution by telecom operators is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cloud-based policy management solution allows users to access policy documents from anywhere using the internet. Cloud-based policy management solutions provide features such as real-time audit trail auto-archiving and tracking among others. In addition, the features such as competency assessment allow policy managers to monitor staff knowledge of business best practices and strategies, which is expected to increase the demand for cloud-based policy management solutions. Furthermore, increasing penetration of the internet and increasing need for effective and affordable policy management solutions are expected to drive the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing need for real-time access to several policy platforms and the increasing need for regular backups of data, which enhance security by giving quick data recovery in the event of major data loss, is expected to drive market revenue growth in the near future.

However, lack of standardization and interoperability among different policy management systems is a significant restraint in the market. When different policy management systems are not compatible with each other, it creates challenges for organizations to integrate them and manage them effectively. This can lead to inefficiencies and decreased productivity, as staff members are forced to work with multiple systems, each with its unique user interface and functionalities. In addition, the absence of standards for policy management systems means that there is no guarantee that data collected from one system will be compatible with another system. This can lead to data inaccuracies and the need for manual data entry, leading to increased costs and decreased efficiency.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

The services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 owing to the increasing need for improving internal service development and monetizing network assets. The services segment is a major driver in the policy management market. This segment includes various services such as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance and support. These services help organizations to efficiently implement and effectively manage their policy management systems. The service segment is further sub-segmented into professional and managed services.

The wireless segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing need for high-speed data transmission and low latency. The wireless network segment is driving the policy management market by providing organizations with the flexibility and mobility they need to manage their policies in today's fast-paced business environment. The rising demand for mobile connectivity and the growing number of wireless devices are fueling growth in this segment.

The Small and Medium Enterprises SMEs segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to its comprehensive risk management solutions and advanced security features suitable for a range of business environments. The rising number of SMEs has led to a rise in the adoption of policy management in the telecom industry.

The IT and telecommunication segment is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing need to achieve better network connectivity with effective pricing. Increasing implementation of policy management in the telecommunication and IT industry to maintain the integrity of the assets and the networks and to establish better and more secure connections is expected to drive the revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Policy management in telecom market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share over the forecast period. The presence of major policy management solution providers such as Oracle Corporation, and Amdocs Limited, among others, is expected to drive revenue growth of the market in the region.

In November 2021, Nokia Corporation announced plans to launch a cloud-based software subscription service to provide software for security, analytics, and data management to telecom companies. The software collection will be available by early 2022. Cloud-based software is expected to decrease operating costs significantly.

Companies profiled in the global policy management in telecom market report include:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE, OpenET, Amdocs, Comarch SA, SUBEX, Accenture, and Oracle.

Segments Covered in the report:

The global policy management in telecom market has been segmented by Reports and Data based on various factors. These include component type, network type, deployment type, organization size, end-use, and region. This segmentation provides a comprehensive analysis of the market and allows for a better understanding of its dynamics.

In terms of component type, the market is divided into solutions and services. The revenue generated by these components is measured in USD million and covers the period from 2019 to 2032. Solutions and services play a crucial role in policy management within the telecom sector.

The network type outlook focuses on the two main categories: fixed and wireless networks. Both segments contribute to the revenue of the policy management market and are projected to grow significantly from 2019 to 2032. This analysis helps in understanding the distribution and impact of policy management across different network types.

When considering the deployment type, the market is categorized into cloud and on-premise solutions. The revenue generated from these deployment types is measured in USD million and covers the forecast period of 2019 to 2032. Cloud-based and on-premise deployments have their own advantages and are adopted by organizations based on their specific requirements.

The organization size outlook includes two segments: small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The revenue generated by policy management in these organizational categories is measured in USD million for the period of 2019 to 2032. Understanding the market dynamics based on organization size provides insights into the varying needs and adoption patterns of different-sized enterprises.

In terms of end-use, the policy management market serves a wide range of industries. These include transportation and logistics, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), education, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, healthcare and life sciences, government and public sector, and others. The revenue generated from these sectors is measured in USD million for the period of 2019 to 2032. This segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of the market's applicability across different industries.

Finally, the regional outlook of the global policy management in telecom market covers key geographical regions. These regions include North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel, Rest of MEA). Revenue generated in each region is measured in USD million for the period of 2019 to 2032. This regional segmentation enables a deeper understanding of the market's performance and potential across different parts of the world.

