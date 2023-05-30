Outsight Expands into Asia-Pacific with a New Hong Kong Office to Propel the Deployment of of It's 3D Lidar Software

Following its recent expansion across Europe with the establishment of new offices in the UK, Spain, and Belgium, Outsight now sets its sights on the Asia-Pacific region, launching a new office in Hong Kong. This move will bolster Outsight's capability to serve its customers and partners on this promising market, reinforcing its commitment to global growth

Outsight, a global pioneer in 3D LiDAR-based technology, is further strengthening its operations with this new office in Hong Kong. This expansion is aimed at providing superior service and support to its customers and partners across the Asia-Pacific region.

To lead this new initiative, Outsight has onboarded Kim Xie. a former Account Executive at Ouster.

Kim is an accomplished professional with profound expertise in LiDAR technology and has spent numerous years fostering strategic partnerships across diverse sectors, such as Smart Cities & Transportation, Logistics, and Industrial Applications.

Outsight's strategic move to expand into the Asia-Pacific region reflects the growing demand for 3D LiDAR-based technology in these markets, underpinned by initial success stories with regional customers. This technology, recognized for its exceptional accuracy and precision, demonstrates its versatility across a plethora of applications, transcending its initial grounding in the automotive sector.

According to Raul Bravo, President Founder of Outsight, “We are pleased to welcome Kim to our team. Her appointment and the expansion into Hong Kong is a significant step for Outsight, as it demonstrates the company's commitment to hiring top talent aligned with our mission to deliver versatile software compatible with a broad spectrum of hardware manufacturers.”

About Outsight

Outsight’s software solutions track the motion of people and vehicles using 3D LiDAR data. Operators of transportation hubs like airports and train stations but also sport venues, road infrastructures and industrial sites can now access accurate and anonymous Spatial Intelligence data, in order to improve operations and increase user safety and satisfaction.

Our international team of scientists and engineers drive the development of our solutions from Paris, San Francisco, and Sophia-Antipolis (Nice). To support our global outreach, we also operate commercial offices in the UK, Belgium, Spain, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

We believe that accelerating the adoption of LiDAR technology through robust and scalable software solutions will significantly contribute to making the world smarter, safer and more sustainable.

To learn more: https://www.outsight.ai/



