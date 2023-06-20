SP Smile Celebrates Grand Opening in Miami, FL with State-of-the-Art Dental Services
From her experience noticing pain points in several other dental environments, Dr. Susel Perez was determined to head her own practice to “treat patients with the kindness and patience they deserve.” Under her lead, SP Smile has arrived and is celebrating the grand opening of their full-service dental office in Miami, FL.
SP Smile makes it their mission to provide quality, efficient, and affordable modern dentistry to patients in Kendall West, Miami. They are enthusiastic about bringing comprehensive dentistry to west Miami in a welcoming environment that’s made to feel just like home. To serve their diverse community, their bilingual team is proud to provide a wide range of dental services completely in-house.
Located at 15711 SW 56th St. Suite #4, Miami, FL 33185, Dr. Susel Perez and her team provide comprehensive and extended oral health care services, including:
General Dentistry
Family Dentistry
Cosmetic Dentistry
Restorative Dentistry
Periodontics
Endodontics
Orthodontics
Emergency Dentistry
Implant Dentistry
Sedation Dentistry
Oral Surgery
Sleep Apnea Treatment
Dr. Perez and the SP Smile team look forward to bringing their craft and passion to Kendall West, Miami and surrounding areas. SP Smile accepts most major PPO insurances, provides flexible payment plans through CareCredit, and offers exclusive patient specials and membership plans. Emergency and same-day visits are available along with office hours on the last Saturday of every month for added accessibility.
SP Smile’s team prioritizes patient needs, preferences, and overall health. Currently accepting new patients, they encourage anybody in need in the West Miami and Kendall West areas to visit their website or call (786) 321-8028 to make an appointment to visit their newly opened office.
