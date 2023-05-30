ICYMI: In a “Watershed Moment for What It Means to Live and Age in Pennsylvania,” Governor Shapiro Directs Department of Aging to Develop a 10-Year Master Plan for Older Adults

“We are proud to see that Pennsylvania, under our new Governor’s leadership, is rethinking how we approach aging and affirm that every resident is valued, respected, and deserves to live in healthy, safe communities that meet their needs, across their lifespan”

“I commend Governor Shapiro for his leadership and his work to ensure that the needs of Pennsylvania’s seniors are front and center”

Governor Shapiro meets with older adults in Scranton after he signed an executive order directing the Department of Aging to develop a 10-year master plan to support older adults in Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro meets with older adults in Scranton after he signed an executive order directing the Department of Aging to develop a 10-year master plan to support older adults in Pennsylvania.

Harrisburg, PA – Last week, Governor Josh Shapiro signed an Executive Order directing the Pennsylvania Department of Aging to develop its 10-year Master Plan for Older Adults to improve Commonwealth services for 3.4 million older Pennsylvanians. Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich will now embark on a statewide listening tour to highlight the Master Plan for Older Adults and actively engage seniors across the Commonwealth in the plan’s development.

Governor Shapiro also highlighted how his budget’s proposed expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program will support seniors by putting money back in their pockets so they can stay in their homes in op-eds published by The Tribune-Democrat and York Dispatch.

Read what Pennsylvania leaders are saying about Governor Shapiro’s executive order to improve Commonwealth services for older Pennsylvanians:

U.S. Senator Bob Casey: “We owe it to the generations who came before us to ensure they have resources and support as they age. I commend Governor Shapiro for his leadership and his work to ensure that the needs of Pennsylvania’s seniors are front and center. As we build a better economy and look towards Pennsylvania’s future, we must ensure older adults and people with disabilities are given the support and protection they need to be healthy, safe, and economically secure.”

Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich: “We are grateful to Governor Shapiro for signing this Executive Order authorizing the Master Plan for Older Adults. This Executive Order is a clear demonstration that the health, well-being, and quality of life for older adults is a priority for our Administration and for the Commonwealth. This master plan for aging will be crafted by Pennsylvanians, for Pennsylvanians – because we are committed to ensuring the voices of older adults are heard in every component of this plan. Our next priority is visiting the communities we serve to make sure those Pennsylvanians who want to be heard know their opinions, thoughts, and priorities are reflected in this strategic initiative.”

AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh: “We thank Governor Shapiro and his administration for embracing the need to launch a Pennsylvania Master Plan initiative at the onset of their tenure. We are proud to see that Pennsylvania, under our new Governor’s leadership, is rethinking how we approach aging and affirm that every resident is valued, respected, and deserves to live in healthy, safe communities that meet their needs, across their lifespan. Today marks a watershed moment for what it means to live and age in Pennsylvania.”

See what Pennsylvanians are reading about the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to supporting older adults:

Scranton Times-Tribune: In Scranton, Shapiro orders 10-year master plan for state’s older adults

Pennsylvania Capital-Star: Shapiro orders development of 10-year master plan to help older adults

PoliticsPA: Shapiro Signs Order To Develop Master Plan For Aging Pennsylvanians

Bedford Gazette: Shapiro orders 10-year plan to develop services for seniors

The Times Leader: Department of Aging kicks off development of ‘Master Plan for Older Adults’

WGAL: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signs executive order aimed at supporting older residents

CNHI News: Shapiro orders creation of 10-year plan to aid Pa.’s senior citizens

The Republican Herald [EDITORIAL]: Senior plan worthy endeavor

WTAJ: Executive Order passed for PA Department of Aging to create 10 year ‘Master Plan’

MEDIA CONTACT: ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

###