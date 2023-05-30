‘Back to the Future,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Smallville’ Q&As Headline Programming at FAN EXPO Philadelphia this Weekend
FAN EXPO Philadelphia presents its collection of more than 200 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson reunite for a celebration of "Back to the Future" at this year's FAN EXPO Philadelphia.
Celebrity, Industry, Literary, Creative, Cosplay Meetups, Fandom, Gaming, Anime & More in over 200 Panels Over 3 Days Featured at Pennsylvania Convention CenterPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Philadelphia presents its collection of more than 200 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, June 2-4 at Pennsylvania Convention Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity guests like icon Michael J. Fox, his Back to the Future costars Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien (“Stranger Things”), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Rudy), Vincent D’Onofrio (“Daredevil,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”), Henry Winkler (“Happy Days,” “Barry”) and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission, and dates/times are subject to change.
Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday
• Noon, Kubert School FAN EXPO Creator Academy Presents: How to Draw Dynamic Figures, Workshop Space
• 4:30 p.m., Cartoon Academy: Myths and Monsters, Family Zone
• 4:45 p.m., Serving the Public Trust and other Directives with Robocop Peter Weller, Main Theater
• 5 p.m., Indie Comics Spotlight, Comic Events Room 123
• 5 p.m., The Saga of Cell: Q&A with Dragon Ball’s Dameon Clarke, Room 122B
• 5:45 p.m., Adventures of a Phantom Thief: Xander Mobus, Fandom Theater
• 5:45 p.m., All About Honor! Meet Dante Basco
• 6 p.m., Creator Spotlight on the legendary Jim Shooter, Comic Events Room 123
• 6:30 p.m., So You Want to Write True Crime?, Classroom 119A
• 6:45 p.m., Stronger Together: Discussing Battlestar Galactica, Mandalore and more with Katee Sackhoff, Main Theater
• 7 p.m., 20th Anniversary Screening of The Room with Greg Sestero, Comic Events Room 123
• 8:30 p.m., Sip N’ Color, Aloft Hotel, 101 N. Broad St.
• 10 p.m., KPOP Night: Official FAN EXPO After Party (*separate ticket required), Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, 1009 Canal St.
Saturday
• 10:45 a.m., Star Wars Family: Spreading Positivity through the Galaxy, Fandom Theater
• 11 a.m., Comic Book Gurus Podcast Live: Marvel vs. DC Edition, Creator Stage
• 11 a.m., Part of your World: Meet Jodi Benson, Theater #2
• 11 a.m., Ultimate Peter Cullen Experience, Cosplay Events Room 124 (*separate ticket required)
• 11:45 a.m., From Snow To Frost: Danielle Panabaker
• Noon, 10 Points to Gryffindor with Bonnie Wright, Theater #2
• 12:30 p.m., Building a DeLorean Time Machine, Classroom 119A
• 12:45 p.m., Po-Tay-Toes!: Meet Sean Astin, Main Theater
• 1 p.m., Sketch Duel: Mike McKone vs. Adriana Melo, Comic Events Room 123
• 1:30 p.m., Silent Disco, Cosplay Red Carpet and Photo Park
• 1:45 p.m., Exploring the Paths to Justice with Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, and Emily Bett Rickards, Main Theater
• 2 p.m., Intro to Japanese Idol Culture, Anime Events Room 122B
• 2 p.m., Marvel: Spider-Man's Dan Slott, Comic Events Room 123
• 2 p.m., Plus Ultra! The My Hero Academia Voice Actors Panel with Christopher Sabat, Jason Liebrecht, Elizabeth Maxwell and Jessie James Grelle, Theater #2
• 2:45 p.m., Ghosts, Zombies, and Princes, Oh My! Discussion with Rose Mciver, Main Theater
• 2:45 p.m., Stay Doomed: T.V. Shows that Ran one Season or Less, Workshop Space 119B
• 3 p.m., Autobots Roll Out with Peter Cullen, Theater #2
• 3:45 p.m., Born Again: Meet Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Main Theater
• 3:45 p.m., Once Upon a Toon with Joe Wos, Family Zone
• 4:30 p.m., Scream Queens: Women in Horror, Classroom 119A
• 4:45 p.m., Sing-A-Long with Cosplayers 4 Change, Family Zone
• 5 p.m., Mailtime! Meet Steve Burns, Theater #2
• 5:45 p.m., Armchair Wizards: A Massive, Live Action, Role Playing, Game Show, Room 121AB
• 6 p.m., Heyyyyy! It’s Henry Winkler, Theater #2
• 6 p.m., Smallville Nights with Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, Cosplay Academy Room 120C (*ticketed event)
• 6 p.m., What is the Worst Cheesesteak Sandwich and Why is it a Tie between Pat’s and Geno’s, Creator Stage
• 7:30 p.m., An Evening with Hayden Christensen, Main Theater
• 8:00 p.m., FAN EXPO Philadelphia’s Official Gaming After Party: The Local Oasis at Nerd Street's Localhost (401 North Broad Street) 21+ event. (Separately ticketed)
Sunday
• 10:30 a.m., Back to the Future Cosplay Meetup, Cosplay Red Carpet and Photo Park
• 10:45 a.m., Somebody Save Me: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk, Main Theater
• 11 a.m., ¡Hola! Soy Kathleen Herles! The Voice of Dora the Explorer, Theater #2
• 11 a.m., Ultimate Peter Cullen Experience, Cosplay Events Room 124 (*separate ticket required)
• 11:45 a.m., Across the Spiderverse: Meet Shameik Moore, Main Theater
• Noon, Kubert School presents Chris Campana, Creator Stage
• Noon, Spotlight On Randy Quaid, Main Stage
• 12:30 p.m., Talkback with FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Classroom 119A
• 12:45 p.m., Long Live the Empire: Meet Giancarlo Esposito, Main Theater
• 1 p.m., The Best Little Horror House in Philadelphia, Creator Stage
• 1 p.m., Too Many to Count: All the Voices of Tara Strong, Theater #2
• 1:45 p.m., I’m No Hero: A Conversation with David Hayter, Fandom Theater
• 1:45 p.m., There are Stranger Things: Q&A with Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien, Main Theater
• 2 p.m., Crafting Captivating Covers with Frank Cho, Marguerite Sauvage and Mike McKone, Comic Events Room 123
• 3:15 p.m., An Afternoon with the Cast of Back to the Future: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson, Main Theater
• 3:30 p.m., Animation Celebration: The Top Ten Animated TV Characters, Classroom 119A
• 4 p.m., Master of the Multiverse with Sam Raimi, Theater #2
Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2023 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
