GROUPIRA Unveils GROUPIRA® 4.0, Revolutionizing IRA Rollovers for Channel Partners

/EIN News/ -- TACOMA, Wash., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPIRA®, INC. (GROUPIRA®), has officially launched its highly anticipated development project, GROUPIRA® 4.0. This groundbreaking platform streamlines individual retirement account (IRA) rollovers for GROUPIRA® channel partners, leveraging cutting-edge technology solutions including Microsoft Azure, FIS Relius, LexisNexis, Plaid, DocuSign, and Veratad.



In addition to this major release, GROUPIRA® is actively developing a customized online account origination solution for external retirement plan advisers participating in the GROUPIRA® program. This tailored experience will empower retirement plan advisers to include their unique point of sale documentation and account management forms in a seamless onboarding process for Member Clients.

Yannis Koumantaros, Co-Founder and President of GROUPIRA®, expressed enthusiasm about the project: "GROUPIRA® 3.0 successfully streamlined the claims process for automatically rolled-over members, ensuring secure and faster money transfers. With GROUPIRA® 4.0, our goal is to simplify the process of automatically enrolling individuals into GROUPIRA®. Our dedicated Software Engineers have collaborated extensively with the Microsoft Azure team, resulting in the creation of truly remarkable intellectual property."

Petros Koumantaros, Co-Founder and Chairperson of GROUPIRA®, expressed pride in the team's achievements: "I am incredibly proud of our team for successfully reaching this major development milestone on schedule. Looking ahead, we anticipate continued growth as we seize opportunities to expand retirement plan coverage throughout the United States."

About GROUPIRA®, INC.

GROUPIRA®, Inc. is a leading financial technology company dedicated to bringing the advantages of 401(k) plans to IRA investors. To learn more about GROUPIRA® and its innovative solutions, please visit www.groupira.com.

