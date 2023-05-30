Mediaocean Appoints Forbes Hall of Fame CMO, Deborah Wahl, to Company’s Board of Directors

Former Global CMO of General Motors joins board of leading omnichannel advertising platform to support breakthrough innovation and growth

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean ( www.Mediaocean.com ), the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced the appointment of Deborah Wahl to its Board of Directors. Following her retirement in March 2023 from General Motors as SVP and Global CMO, the appointment marks Wahl’s return to the Mediaocean Board. She served previously for three years, having advised the company through a period of digital media transformation.

Widely regarded as a leading innovator in the global CMO community, Wahl has a career reputation for shaping and implementing transformational corporate strategy for the enterprise, partners and clients. During her tenure at General Motors, she dedicated her leadership to aligning customer demand and company commitments around an electric vehicle future, enhancing profitability and stock performance.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to welcome Deborah Wahl back to the Board, particularly at this point in time,” said Mediaocean Co-Founder and CEO Bill Wise. “There’s so much change in the media and marketing space right now as brands embrace omnichannel strategies bolstered by AI and machine learning. Deborah will provide critical CMO perspective to help shape our innovation roadmap and drive adoption across the ecosystem.”

Beyond Mediaocean, Wahl’s previous board experience includes Groupon (Nasdaq), SGM (GM’s joint-venture in China), OnStar Insurance, and several key roles on key industry boards as the Vice Chair of the ANA, the Chairperson of the MMA and board member for the IAB.

“The time is right to step back in as the Mediaocean team continues to demonstrate its commitment to omnichannel innovation and advertisers are clearly leaning into the company’s offerings with great enthusiasm,” said Wahl. “Mediaocean is constantly upleveling its solutions. And, with AI, creative automation, and CTV – to name a few of the most dynamic focus areas – very much top of mind, it’s going to be an incredibly exciting time for all involved.”

Wahl will join a Mediaocean webinar at noon EDT on Wednesday, May 31st to discuss trends in the marketing and media space. The Mediaocean Current: Mid-Year Advertising Outlook is open to the public with a recording available to registrants for on-demand viewing.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology solutions that empower brands and agencies ​to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized media spend managed through its software, Mediaocean uses AI and machine learning to control media investments and optimize business outcomes. The company’s advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people to power campaigns from planning, buying, ad serving, and creative personalization to analysis, optimization, invoices, and payments. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.