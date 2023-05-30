Creative Realities Becomes a Dominant Player in Sports & Entertainment Sector with Fan-Focused Digital Signage Experiences

Game-changing digital signage solutions take center stage in stadium and event venues

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX, CREXW) a leading provider of digital signage and place-based media solutions, continues to make significant strides in the Sports & Entertainment (S&E) sector with its innovative and full ecosystem offerings. Creative Realities has established itself as a trusted partner for delivering exceptional fan experiences and driving revenue growth for a multitude of venues and teams.



As a key player in the S&E space, Creative Realities offers a range of unique solutions tailored to the industry's specific needs. The company's flagship sports offering, IPTV, serves as the main entry point to the S&E market, allowing venues to seamlessly stream engaging, informative and interactive content anywhere throughout the venue. Creative Realities further provides intelligent menu board solutions and cutting-edge experiential fan engagement technologies that serve to maximize sales and enhance the overall game-day experience.

Among the impressive roster of clients are the Dallas Cowboys, the San Antonio Spurs, Texas Christian University, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. These partnerships have enabled Creative Realities to revolutionize digital signage experiences across multiple venues, showcasing its capabilities on a grand scale.

“In a shifting landscape where advertising increasingly moves away from online and TV platforms and audience engagement looks different across generations, we understand the value of reaching and truly engaging those audiences directly in venues and stadiums,” said Lee Summers, President of Sports and Entertainment at Creative Realities. “These collaborations allow us to push the boundaries of what's possible in the Sports & Entertainment industry, and to create memorable moments that leave a lasting impact. We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside these amazing teams and organizations, and to have the chance to enhance the experiences of their fans."

Creative Realities' contributions to each project have been diverse and impactful. Key projects include ITPV integration, digital menu boards and content optimization for brands such as the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies, with plans to do the same at the Minnesota Wild's Xcel Energy Center later this year. Other work has included new digital boards for the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens, as well as IPTV integration and hardware refresh at Texas Christian University's Amon G Carter Stadium and Schollmaier Arena – all in efforts to captivate audiences and maximize advertising opportunities.

The success and uniqueness of Creative Realities' solutions lie not only in their versatility but also in the ability to deliver a holistic experience. The company's offerings go beyond individual projects, providing venues with diverse applications and deployments in suites, concourses, food and beverage areas, activation zones, fan zones and adjacent properties, allowing them to maximize advertising opportunities and engage fans.

“Our focus is on creating a comprehensive and immersive experience for brands to connect with and engage attendees, recognizing that new generations attend games not just for the sport but for the overall experience,” said Summers. “We are proud to be at the forefront of transforming the digital signage landscape in the Sports & Entertainment sector, aiming to continuously offer solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of today's fans while proactively anticipating the needs of those who may wish to experience the physical aspects of sports differently. We're deliberate in our selection of technologies that enhance the stadium atmosphere and safeguard sponsorship and revenue sources for the future.”

