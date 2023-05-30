Carahsoft Named SAP® Regulated Industries Partner of the Year for 2022

Company Recognized for Commitment to Sales and Marketing

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced that it has been named the 2022 Regulated Industries Partner of the Year by SAP®. The award, announced at the SAP customer success kickoff meeting 2022 in Las Vegas, recognized Carahsoft for its commitment to sales and marketing, and support in processing a substantial quantity of transactions.



“We are honored to be named Regulated Industries Partner of the Year by SAP,” said Patrick Gallagher, Vice President, who leads the SAP team at Carahsoft. “Our sales and marketing team and reseller partners share SAP’s commitment to providing industry-specific solutions that help our customers in regulated markets achieve their business goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership with SAP to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

As partners with SAP since 2008, Carahsoft serves as a regulated industries master aggregator and value-added reseller and provides sales and marketing support to generate demand. In 2022, Carahsoft initiated and supported numerous marketing activities and events, including the SAP SuccessFactors Government Forum. The forum was hosted in the Carahsoft Conference & Collaboration Center and included more than 90 partners who gathered with customers to discuss the everchanging landscape and challenges facing Federal agencies’ workforce.

"We are proud to recognize Carahsoft as the Regulated Industries Partner of the Year,” said Carmen Krueger, Head of Regulated Industries, SAP. “Carahsoft is a trusted, value-added partner that consistently demonstrates a deep understanding of the unique needs of regulated industries and helps customers navigate complex procurement compliance and security requirements.”

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

