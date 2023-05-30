Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,888 in the last 365 days.

Human variations electronic Application Form (eAF) & Product Management Service (PMS) Q&A clinics - Session 2, Online, 15:00 - 15:30 Amsterdam time (CET), from 22/06/2023 to 22/06/2023

The web-based electronic application forms (eAF) in the new Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) portal will replace the current interactive PDF eAFs used for regulatory submissions. This is a first step towards making the form-filling and submission-handling process more efficient.

The web-based variations form for Human medicinal centrally authorised products (CAPs) was released on 4 November 2022. Following the Product Management Service (PMS) data release the form will support all types of EU variation procedures, CAPs and Nationally Authorised Products (NAPs).

This short Q&A session aims at addressing questions from business and technical audiences working for industry and national competent authorities that are interested in the use of eAFs for NAPs following the PMS data release in the PLM Portal between the end of Q2 2023 and beginning of Q3 2023.

Register for this webinar.

A video recording will be made available after the event.

You just read:

Human variations electronic Application Form (eAF) & Product Management Service (PMS) Q&A clinics - Session 2, Online, 15:00 - 15:30 Amsterdam time (CET), from 22/06/2023 to 22/06/2023

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more