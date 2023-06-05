The Advantages of Overpaying a Mortgage for UK Expat or Foreign National Investors

By using an overpayment calculator, you can work out how much you could save over the duration of a mortgage.

In general, overpaying in a lump sum is preferable to monthly overpayments since it will have a more dramatic impact on the amount saved on the total cost of the mortgage.

The main advantage of overpaying on a mortgage is that it reduces the amount paid over the lifetime of the mortgage. By increasing the amount of the mortgage, UK expat and foreign national investors will make massive savings on interest payments.