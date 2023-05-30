Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,391 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,820 in the last 365 days.

Associa Chicagoland Named Property Management Company Of The Year

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland, a leading provider of community management services throughout Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana, is proud to announce that it has received the 2023 Corporate Excellence Award from the Chicago branch of the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM). This award recognizes a single local real estate management company that has demonstrated a commitment to the profession, made extraordinary achievements, or has had a positive impact on the communities it serves.

The winning company’s accomplishments may include community service and volunteer work or educational, leadership, or professional development initiatives. Nominees are also judged on how well they promote IREM values as a company. It is the second time that Associa Chicagoland has been named Property Management Company of the Year by IREM.

“I’m extremely proud of our entire team for putting forth the combined effort it takes to be a recognized leader in this market,” said Associa Chicagoland Branch President Michele Trina, CMCA®, AMS®. “This isn’t the result of individual contributors, but rather, by everyone working together to achieve more than we ever could individually.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment 


Tom Womack
Associa
214.272.4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

You just read:

Associa Chicagoland Named Property Management Company Of The Year

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more