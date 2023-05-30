Maserati of Alberta Hosts Randy Bachman at Annual Motors & Music Fundraiser.

Luxury Brands Come Together to Support the National Music Centre

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary, Alberta (May 30, 2023) - Maserati of Alberta's is thrilled to announce their three year partnership with The National Music Centre through their annual Motors & Music event. The partnership helps to promote the importance of music education and its impact on society. The unforgettable celebration of luxury, music and philanthropy took place on Saturday April 29, 2023 at Calgary's Air Partners private jet hangar. The hangar transformed into a stunning space, featuring a variety of luxury cars, private jets, and fighter jets, as well as live music from legendary Canadian musician Randy Bachman. During the event, Maserati of Alberta revealed the new Maserati GranTurismo, making it the first dealership in North America to do so. The annual Motors & Music charity fundraiser brought together prominent business leaders and social elites in support of the National Music Centre. The event featured a silent auction with a limited number of guitars from Randy Bachman's personal collection. Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to view a specially curated collection of watches from Ulysse Nardin & Calgary Jewellery. Interviews with Andrew Mosker, CEO of the National Music Centre, are available upon request.

Carlo Galasso Sr. expressed his excitement for the three-year partnership with the National Music Centre, stating that "At Maserati of Alberta, we believe that music and luxury share a common thread - they both have the power to inspire and uplift the human spirit. We are thrilled to partner with the National Music Centre to support their mission of promoting music and education. Our annual Motors & Music fundraiser is a celebration of this partnership, bringing together Calgary's most prominent business leaders and organizations to make a positive impact in our community."

"We are thrilled to partner with Maserati, a brand that shares our passion for innovation and creativity. This partnership will help us expand our reach and provide even more opportunities for people to discover and explore the transformative power of music," says Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre.

Maserati of Alberta would also like to thank the following sponsors for their contributions that made this year’s event possible:

Calgary Jewellery, Ulysse Nardin, the National Music Centre, The Flight Hangar Museum, The Concord, Air Partners, Crew Calgary, OP Elite Wealth Group, Bears Paw Contracting, The Kingly, Vault Pipelines, Daniel Lawrance-Lopez, The Agency, Pro Sim West and Modern Rentals. Food and Beverages were kindly provided by Lina’s, Home by David, The Porch, Fine Print, LIFT, The Moon Tea House, Hayloft Café, Lusso, Moet & Chandon, Remy Martin, Botanist Gin, Dandurand, Money Bags Vodka (Gene Simmons), Artingstall’s Gin, Tigers Tea and El Tequileno.

