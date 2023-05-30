Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,787 in the last 365 days.

Kornit Digital to Participate in William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that Ronen Samuel, Kornit’s Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew G. Backman, the Company’s Global Head of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat discussion and conduct one-on-one meetings at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference.

Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Fireside Chat Discussion Time: 3:40 pm ET

Click here for webcast

The fireside chat discussions will also be available via live audio webcast and archived for replay on Kornit’s investor relations website at https://ir.kornit.com/.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit serves customers in more than one hundred countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrew G. Backman
Global Head of Investor Relations 
andrew.backman@kornit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kornit Digital to Participate in William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more