TCG World Metaverse and Two Lands LLC Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Historical Preservation and Exploration

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG World Metaverse, a leading Metaverse platform, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Two Lands Token, the ERC-20 cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum network. This strategic alliance aims to ignite the spirit of exploration, inspiring curiosity while revolutionizing the way we engage with ancient history.



Two Lands, founded by Jared Vergilis and Zach Ozyck, is committed to leveraging both blockchain technology and traditional business to create a sustainable community of history-inspired crypto enthusiasts. Their vision is to fund and raise awareness for ancient archaeological research, expeditions, and development, with an initial focus on unraveling the mysteries of ancient Egypt.

Recognizing the challenges faced by the archaeological community in securing funding, Two Lands LLC is driven by the mission to provide innovative solutions. Traditional sources of funding for archaeological projects have been dwindling, leading to delays and even abandonment of vital endeavors. With the rising costs of operations such as publishing, indexing, cataloging, and storage, the need for new approaches has become urgent. Jared Vergilis, co-founder of Two Lands, highlights the significance of their mission by stating, "To know where we are going next as a civilization, we must first uncover from where we came." This profound insight underscores the importance of exploring our historical origins to shape our future.

The partnership between TCG World Metaverse and Two Lands promises to address the financial and awareness challenges faced by archaeological projects. TCG World Metaverse, known for its immersive experiences, will provide a platform for engaging historical exploration, while Two Lands, with its vast ecosystem will generate multiple revenue streams through its decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), De-Fi gaming ecosystem, Two Lands Bazaar merch market, exciting NFT projects, and a number of real world products co-branded and marketed with many of the team’s strategic partners.

"We believe that the burgeoning cryptocurrency market, combined with the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, can be harnessed to support communities in need," says Zach Ozyck, co-founder of Two Lands LLC. With the pre-sale of Two Lands Governance Token (LANDS) currently underway, the project is set to gather momentum and attract a growing community of supporters.

Beyond traditional social media campaigns and to ensure widespread awareness and engagement, Two Lands will be filming a pilot episode of a docuseries to give a behind the scenes glimpse into the team and its mission. To support that mission, they will introduce The Everdeen Initiative, a nonprofit with a web-based platform that will bridge the gap between academic projects and their supporters. This platform will shed light on the ambitions, teams, and hidden costs associated with historical endeavors, empowering supporters to directly engage with and even donate specific items related to these costs.

"We see Two Lands as more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a high-mission brand and a powerful tool for generating awareness and donations," emphasizes the Two Lands team. Composed of crypto veterans and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds, including blockchain development, logistics, marketing, and more, the team is well-equipped to drive this ambitious initiative forward.

About Two Lands Token:

Two Lands Governance Token (LANDS) is an ERC-20 cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum network, dedicated to funding and raising awareness for ancient archaeological research, expeditions, and development.

For more information, click here: Two Lands

About TCG World Metaverse:

TCG World Metaverse is a leading Metaverse platform that offers immersive experiences in various domains, including gaming, education, and entertainment. With a focus on innovation and technological advancement, TCG World Metaverse seeks to redefine the way we interact with digital content.

