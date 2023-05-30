IZEA Wins Five 2023 Vega Digital Awards for Influencer Marketing Campaigns

Company’s Influencer Marketing Managed Services Team Takes Home Three Platinum Awards

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Florida, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, announced today that it was honored during the first season of the 2023 Vega Digital Awards with three Platinum Awards, one Gold Award, and one Silver Award for its social media influencer marketing campaigns for various clients. The Vega Digital Awards is organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to honor digital content creators who pioneer new horizons in an ever-changing landscape.



"In the realm of influencer marketing, we don't just follow the path; we blaze trails and create new ones," asserted Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. "I couldn't be prouder of our team's ceaseless creative energy and their unwavering commitment to excellence. We want our clients to shine, and these awards are a symbol of our collective passion and dedication. Together, we're not just winning awards, we're shaping the future of influencer marketing."

IZEA’s Winning Influencer Marketing Campaigns:

Brand: Tencent

Campaign: Tencent’s Tower of Fantasy

Award: Platinum Winner

IZEA’s multi-phase campaign with Tencent promoted new versions of Tower of Fantasy, an open-world action role-playing game. The activation included web celebrities and mega-creators who posted on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Brand: Toyota

Campaign: EduTalks Campaign on the California Coast

Award: Platinum Winner

IZEA’s multi-award-winning campaign with Toyota put the Toyota Tundra to the test along the California coast while providing the audience with quick lessons on surfing, hiking, fishing, and kayaking.

Brand: United States Marine Corps

Campaign: Inside the Battle Campaign

Award: Platinum Winner

IZEA and the United States Marine Corps teamed up for the Inside The Battle campaign, which had influencers staying on secure military installations with active U.S. Marines for a week of basic training exercises, including close-quarter combat drills and live-fire exercises with assault rifles and rocket launchers.

Brand: Acer

Campaign: Predator Gaming Campaign at the Rainbow Six Invitational

Award: Gold Winner

Acer worked with IZEA to promote their Predator gaming tech at the Rainbow Six Invitational in Montreal, Canada. As part of the activation, gaming influencers hosted exclusive meet and greets, played Rainbow Six with fans and held giveaways on-site.

Brand: Colorado Crisis Services

Campaign: LGBTQIA+ Community Awareness Campaign

Award: Silver Winner

Cactus and Colorado Crisis Services partnered with IZEA to work with Colorado-based creators who identified as a part of the LGBTQIA+ community to speak authentically about their experiences. The campaign educated audiences about Colorado Crisis Services and its resources for anyone facing the same or similar struggles.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company is a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

