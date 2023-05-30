Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market Size Zooming More Than 2.5X to Cross USD 2.6 Billion by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

North America dominates the global clinical trial management software (CTMS) market. The USA is one of the most popular destinations for medical study and is frequently recognized as the best country in the world due to its top-notch hospitals, world-class medical schools, knowledgeable faculty, opportunities, and forward-thinking research. Additionally, the high concentration of pharmaceutical and healthcare companies also plays a crucial role in propelling its market growth.

The global clinical trial management software (CTMS) market is gaining traction because of the increasing complexity of clinical trials and the huge amount of data generated and adoption of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence, in CTMS.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global clinical trial management software (CTMS) market size at USD 1,032.78 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global clinical trial management software (CTMS) market size is projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 14.55% reaching a value of USD 2,656.43 million by 2029. Major growth factors for the global clinical trial management software (CTMS) market include the rise in industry-academic partnerships, the rise in clinical trials, the development of healthcare technology, and the expansion of government funding for research trials. Additionally, variables like the rising frequency of chronic diseases have been linked to the growth in the number of clinical trial management systems (CTMS).





Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market – Overview

An enterprise software system called a clinical trial management system (CTMS) is used to coordinate and monitor clinical research operations within a facility. This system serves various purposes including giving easy access to a summary of a study's development with ongoing and current reporting, enabling research supervisors to schedule assignments and activities, assign roles, measure progress, arranging all of the data and papers pertinent to the study. A CTMS is used by research sites, site networks, health systems, academic medical centers, and cancer centers to centralize data on procedures, participants, staff, finances, and billing, among other things.

Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market – By Deployment Mode

Based on deployment Mode, the global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market is segmented into enterprise and on-site. Enterprise deployment holds the larger share of the global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market. The segment growth is mainly attributed to its versatility according to the needs of the researchers and other end users. The capabilities of the clinical trial administration system include documents, spreadsheets, payments, contacts, and others. Enterprise-based clinical trial management software provides SMEs and large enterprises with a range of scaling options.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) Market

The global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market witnessed robust growth over the COVID-19 outbreak period. According to a report published on the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the management of clinical studies was adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which could jeopardize the validity of the data and cause patient safety concerns. It increased the need for efficient management systems, which not only help with the management of ongoing and delayed clinical trial data but also efficiently manage and improve access to clinical trials on the novel corona virus vaccine development.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global clinical trial management system (CTMS) market include Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions (a Dassault Systèmes Company), Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., MedNet Solutions, Inc., Forte Research Systems, Inc., eClinForce, Inc., DSG, Inc., Data MATRIX Corp., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, DATATRAK International, Inc., and MasterControl, Inc.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Clinical Trial Management Software (CTMS) market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In December 2022 – RealTime Software Solutions, LLC, an America-based software development company for the clinical research industry, acquired Complion Inc., a provider of eRegulatory solutions for clinical research sites.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period– 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Product, Delivery, Deployment, End-Use, Region Key Players Oracle Corporation, Medidata Solutions (a Dassault Systèmes Company), Parexel International Corporation, BioClinica, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., ArisGlobal LLC, Veeva Systems Inc., MedNet Solutions, Inc., Forte Research Systems, Inc., eClinForce, Inc., DSG, Inc., Data MATRIX Corp., Merge Healthcare Incorporated, DATATRAK International, Inc., MasterControl, Inc.



By Product

Software

Services

By Delivery

Web-hosted

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Deployment Mode

Enterprise

On-site

By End Use

Pharma

Medical Device Manufacturers

CROs

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







