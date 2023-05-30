Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking Offense: 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking Offense that occurred in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

On Sunday, May 28, 2023, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Sixth District officers were flagged down at the listed location by the victim. Three male suspects and one female suspect, who was armed with a knife, approached the victim, pushed them off a moped, and assaulted them. One of the male suspects fled on the victim’s moped.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 27-year-old Terron Jordan, of Southeast DC, was arrested and charged with the Armed Carjacking.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.