Water Chillers Market Growth Opportunity, Forecast 2032 | Updated PDF by AMR

Water Chillers Market Share 2030

Water Chillers Market Expected to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2032

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Water Chillers Market," The water chillers market was valued at $6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $8.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Water chillers are the type of refrigeration systems that use water as the secondary refrigerant. Such systems are used for more complex and larger HVACR (heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration) applications. These chillers help in lowering the temperature of water. A water chiller makes use of the heat exchanger in order to cool down the fluid.

Download Free Sample PDF of Report with Updated Pages:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10113

There is a rise in demand for water chillers due to various advantages such as portability, convenience, and quick and easy maintenance. In addition, acceptance of water chillers in restaurants, hotels, kitchens and dining rooms increases to address temperature level concerns. This is expected to boost the growth of the market during water chillers market forecast period. Moreover, other industries where these chillers are used include rubber, petrochemical, medical, plastic and commercial office buildings.

As per the water chillers market trends, the market witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to an increase in construction activities, which is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increase in spending on residential and commercial construction sector to meet indoor quality drives the growth of the global water chiller market. Moreover, there has been a rise in awareness about installing heating, air conditioning, and ventilation (HVAC) systems, owing to increase in greenhouse gas emission and rise in global warming, which in turn caters to the growth of the global water chillers market. All these factors are thus collectively anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the water chillers market during the forecast period.

Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10113

Key findings of the study

• By type, the screw chiller segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2032.

•By capacity, the >700 kW segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

• By end user industry, the chemicals & petrochemicals segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

•By system, the continuous flow segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

Top Players:

Carrier Global Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Hitachi, Ltd., Johnson Controls International PLC, LG Electronics, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Thermax Limited, Trane Technologies plc

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10113

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ 1-800-792-5285
email us here

You just read:

Water Chillers Market Growth Opportunity, Forecast 2032 | Updated PDF by AMR

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ 1-800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Keto Diet Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth by 2032
Ethernet Switch Market is All Set to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2031
Growing at a CAGR of 26.9%, Data Processing Unit is Projected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031
View All Stories From This Author