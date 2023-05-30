MDC will host Conservation Night June 15 at Mustangs ball game in St. Joseph

Body

St. Joseph, Mo. – Grab some peanuts, popcorn, and Cracker Jacks and join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for some Mustangs baseball on Thursday, June 15, at historic Phil Welch Stadium in St. Joseph. MDC is hosting Conservation Night at the stadium, and it’s also the team’s Family Night.

MDC conservation agents and biologists will be in the stands and have booths and exhibits set up for visitors to enjoy. It’s a chance for baseball fans to visit with MDC staff and ask questions about conservation and the outdoors. MDC will also provide a color guard for the American flag ceremony, and a staffer will sing the national anthem.

The St. Joseph Mustangs play in a wood-bat summer league. Most players are also college baseball players, some have professional baseball aspirations and talent. The stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch is at 7 p.m.