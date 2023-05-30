Submit Release
Medigene AG to participate at BIO International in Boston

/EIN News/ -- Planegg/Martinsried, May 30, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will participate at the BIO International Convention, taking place June 5-8, 2023 in Boston, MA.

BIO International Convention
https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention

Date: June 5-8, 2023,
Location: Boston, MA

Medigene’s management team will be available for one-on-one meetings at the event. Please contact Sandya von der Weid of LifeSci Advisors at svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com to schedule a meeting.

About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform is built on multiple proprietary product development and product enhancement technologies, and allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

About Medigene’s End-To-End Platform
Medigene’s immunotherapies help activate the patient’s own defense mechanisms by harnessing T cells in the battle against cancer. Medigene’s end-to-end platform combines multiple exclusive and proprietary technologies to create best-in-class TCR-T therapies. The platform includes multiple product enhancement technologies, (e.g. PD1-41BB Switch Receptor, CD40L-CD28 Switch Receptor, Precision Pairing) and development optimization technologies (e.g. Allogeneic-HLA (Allo-HLA) TCR Priming) to aid the development of differentiated TCR-T therapies. Partnerships with multiple companies including BioNTech, 2seventy bio, and Hongsheng Sciences, continue to validate the platform’s assets & technologies.

Medigene AG
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci Advisors
Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail: svonderweid@lifesciadvisors.com

