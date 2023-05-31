Knights of Columbus St George Council 3928 Receives Top Award for Remarkable Charitable Contributions
Knights of Columbus St George Council #3928 Honored with Prestigious Star Council Award for Outstanding Charitable Contributions
The Star Council Award humbles us. We'll continue 'Making Someone Smile' through our charitable works, and I am very proud of our knights and grateful for community support.”GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Knights of Columbus, renowned for their exceptional charitable endeavors worldwide, are proud to announce that one of their esteemed local councils, the St. George Knights of Columbus Council 3928, has been honored with the prestigious Star Council Award for 2022. This distinguished accolade is the highest recognition bestowed upon a local council by an international organization.
— Grand Knight Joe Nelly
Under the inspiring theme of "Make Someone Smile," Council 3928 has been dedicated to bringing joy and positively impacting the lives of fellow knights, the faithful parishioners of St. George Parish, and the local community. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the Council persevered, resuming all activities and launching several impactful service programs.
Throughout the year, the St. George Knights demonstrated their unwavering commitment to making a difference in society. Their involvement in various charitable initiatives included partnering with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, the Sarah Foundation, and the St. Gianna Baby Bottle Boomerang Fund Raiser. They also extended their support to community-driven events like Thanksgiving Sharing, the St. George Church Turkey Drive, and the Parish Carnival, Picnic, and Christmas Party. In addition, the Council contributed to the advancement of education through High School Senior Scholarships while fostering a sense of camaraderie through Monday Night Bingo sessions.
Furthermore, Council 3928 exemplified its dedication to philanthropy by generously donating over $50,000 to various charitable organizations throughout the year. Notably, $10,000 of the funds were allocated to support the Knights of Columbus Ukrainian Solidarity and the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church (New Haven) Humanitarian Fund, reflecting their commitment to global causes.
The St. George Knights of Columbus Council 3928's exceptional achievements and unwavering commitment to serving their community have earned them the prestigious Star Council Award. This recognition celebrates their remarkable contributions and highlights the Knights of Columbus' legacy of compassion and service.
The St. George Council is always looking for new members, especially those who like to cook. If interested in learning more about the Knights of Columbus, contact either Grand Knight Joe Nelly at 203-605-0565 joenelly@comcast.net or Membership Director Chris Dill at 203-530-1774 cdill10@comcast.net
– Your first-year membership is free!
