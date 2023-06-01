Submit Release
News Search

There were 392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,525 in the last 365 days.

An American Artist Revisited in this Newly Released Book

Book cover with self portrait of William Corbett An American Artist

Artist's Self-Portrait on Cover

"William Corbett: An American Artist 1914-1960" is a visual presentation of the artist's extraordinary talent.

Noted Artist William Corbett called by many critics the El Greco of the U.S.”
— Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel (1960)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corbett was considered the brightest star in the South Florida art scene prior to his passing in 1960. He studied under Vincent Nesbert at the Pittsburgh Art Institute and with Robert Gwathmey, Roy Hilton and Robert Lepper at the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He later continued his studies at the School of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts studying with Karl Zerbe and David Aronson where in 1949 and 1950 he received the top student award.

The book which includes 80 paintings and 2 sculptures demonstrates Bill Corbett's versatility and range both in technique and subjects.

It had been said that Corbett's early death was a great loss to the art world, for his was a growing, expanding, vital expression which could have given us many more incredible works had he been given more time.

Available on Amazon (expanded distribution coming soon)

Danielle Bastarache
Centrifugal Publishing
Danielle@CentrifugalPublishing.com

You just read:

An American Artist Revisited in this Newly Released Book

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more