An American Artist Revisited in this Newly Released Book

"William Corbett: An American Artist 1914-1960" is a visual presentation of the artist's extraordinary talent.

Noted Artist William Corbett called by many critics the El Greco of the U.S.” — Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel (1960)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corbett was considered the brightest star in the South Florida art scene prior to his passing in 1960. He studied under Vincent Nesbert at the Pittsburgh Art Institute and with Robert Gwathmey, Roy Hilton and Robert Lepper at the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He later continued his studies at the School of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts studying with Karl Zerbe and David Aronson where in 1949 and 1950 he received the top student award.

The book which includes 80 paintings and 2 sculptures demonstrates Bill Corbett's versatility and range both in technique and subjects.

It had been said that Corbett's early death was a great loss to the art world, for his was a growing, expanding, vital expression which could have given us many more incredible works had he been given more time.

