Moldova: EU supports business ideas with ‘Youth Start’

Since 2020, the European Union, through the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme in Moldova implemented by UNDP, has supported 39 business ideas with over €440,000.

These achievements were highlighted at the final conference of the ‘Start for Youth’ project, which took place last week in Tiraspol. More than 60 young entrepreneurs took part.

The new businesses launched or sustained with the support of the EU-UNDP cover a wide range of services and products, such as tailoring services, cooking studios, veterinary clinic, food production (biscuits, cheese, wine, vinegar, smoked meat), and industrial manufacturing (furniture, 3D-printed items, eco-friendly bags, or toys).

The ‘Start for Youth’ grant competition had two editions. In 2020, 26 young entrepreneurs received funding, and in 2022, another 13 were awarded grants.

“We have encouraged young entrepreneurs to develop businesses that have a positive impact on the environment, society, and communities. It not only nurtures economic growth but also fosters a culture of responsible entrepreneurship,” said Magdalena Mueller-Uri, Head of Cooperation at the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova.

“Due to difficult economic conditions, our fellow citizens often face a choice: stay in the country or leave,” said Oleg Gorshenev, a young entrepreneur. In 2020, he opened his own business and started producing bicycles and carbon fibre parts for them.

“Thanks to the grant I received, I was able to secure several jobs, thus saving three people and their families from going abroad. I believe that without the support of my business, even I would have left,” Gorshenev said.

