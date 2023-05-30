Ukraine: Agrarian Service launched in Znob-Novhorodske with support of U-LEAD

An EU-supported agrarian service has been created in Znob-Novhorodske village, in the north of the Sumy oblast of Ukraine, close to the Russian border.

Its primary function is to help the municipality with land cultivation, support food self-sufficiency and mitigate the consequences of war.

Residents of the municipality have already started receiving land cultivation services: a brand new mini tractor with attachments is already in operation. Locals can also receive advisory services, as an industry agronomy expert has been recruited by the service.

The project is implemented by Organic Ukraine Public Union – North and a utility company of the municipality, Znoba-Blahoustrii, with the support of the U-LEAD with Europe programme, co-funded by the European Union.

“One of the main ideas behind the Agrarian Service is the provision of land cultivation services, including to socially vulnerable groups of people, on preferential terms. The service can provide a wide range of services throughout the spring-autumn season: from tillage and sowing to harvesting and preparing the soil for the winter,” said Mr Ahibalov, U-LEAD with Europe project coordinator.

