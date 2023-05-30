Partnership for Good Governance: EU and Council of Europe launch three joint projects for Armenia 

Three new projects in the field of the judiciary, fight against corruption, combating discrimination and violence against women will be implemented in Armenia in the next five years.

The new projects will be carried out in Armenia under the third phase of the EU-Council of Europe ‘Partnership for Good Governance (PGG)’ programme in 2023-2027.

The first Local Steering Committee meeting for these projects took place last week in Yerevan, where the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia and the Council of Europe, together with 40 representatives of national partner institutions, discussed joint actions for the new programme phase.

“The EU will continue supporting reforms in Armenia. We prioritise strengthening the rule of law through independence of the judiciary, enhancing good governance through public administration reform and anti-corruption measures, as well as allowing for an inclusive and human rights-based development,” said Frank Hess, Head of the Development Cooperation Section of the European Union to Armenia.

The projects have a total budget of €2.36 million and are co-funded by the EU and the Council of Europe.

In addition, Armenia is taking part in three projects implemented at regional level aimed at fighting economic crime, promoting equality and non-discrimination, and facilitating access of women to justice.

