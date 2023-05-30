Verizon lights up 5G Ultra Wideband across Wisconsin

Customers in Eau Claire, Appleton, Monticello, Gays Mills, Clayton, Hartford, Newburg, Fredonia, Oshkosh, Kenosha and, and Beloit, benefit from new high-performance 5G technology with higher speeds, greater capacity and network reliability

/EIN News/ -- HARTFORD, Wis., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents across Eau Claire, Appleton, Monticello, Gays Mills, Clayton, Hartford, Newburg, Fredonia, Oshkosh, Kenosha and Beloit now have access to higher speeds and greater capacity from Verizon’s award-winning 5G network. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband brings power and performance comparable to a wired broadband internet connection to customers’ pockets.



Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to do things on their mobile device that many could only do before when connected to their home internet service. This includes everything from downloading huge documents and streaming movies in HD audio and video, to playing console quality games and conducting video chats, video conferencing and FaceTime calls with clear sound and video.

“Expanding 5G service into more communities will greatly benefit folks in every corner of Wisconsin, ensuring more Wisconsinites can be part of the 21st-century workforce, economy, and healthcare and education systems we’re working to build together. Verizon’s investment in 5G Ultra Wideband service means even better benefits and more opportunities to residents and visitors across our state,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

“Customers across the US have enthusiastically embraced 5G service from Verizon and we are very excited to bring this reliable 5G network experience to more residents and visitors across Wisconsin,” said Dean Brauer, Vice President of Engineering and Operations for Verizon. “Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide transformative connectivity to our customers across the Badger State, and we will not slow down.”

Network enhancements in Wisconsin

These deployments use Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum. Verizon will deploy 5G Ultra Wideband using up to 100 MHz of C-Band spectrum in multiple Wisconsin markets, and will add even more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available. This additional bandwidth, which will be available at the end of this year, will provide exceptional speed and capacity.

Lastly, the addition of 5G service in Wisconsin will result in exponential increases in data carried into and out of the cell sites serving the community, which requires upgraded fiber optic cable links. Verizon has increased the capacity on the fiber connections in many cell sites so they can carry 10 times the amount of data.

Get the most of our 5G Ultra Wideband

For customers in Wisconsin, the additional coverage and capacity means more customers now have access not only to reliable, fast mobile service, but also Verizon Home Internet service, a different kind of home internet with no data caps. It’s ideal for anyone who wants fast connectivity to stream, game or even work remotely. Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power home connected devices: smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plans start at just $25 per month with AutoPay and a select 5G mobile plan – all without hidden fees, annual contracts or data caps.** Go to verizon.com/home for availability. Visit verizon.com/deals for the latest 5G phones and accessories.

Verizon provides America’s most reliable 5G network, customers design the plan that fits their needs; change it anytime. With myPlan customers get what they want, exactly how they want it, with the flexibility to change it up anytime. The network, the perks, the savings— all without compromise. All in our customers’ control. Learn more about the first ever customizable, personalized phone plan from Verizon at verizon.com/plans/unlimited, visit a local retail store, or use the My Verizon app. Plans for business include the Business Unlimited Plus Data Device and the Business Unlimited Pro Data Device. Business customers can shop for plans at verizon.com/business/plans .

Additionally, through Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology developed over three decades of partnership with first responders to meet their unique and evolving needs, public safety agencies in Wisconsin will also be able to experience the benefits of these network enhancements. To learn more about Verizon Frontline, visit verizon.com/frontline .

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics® Toledo, Cincinnati and Dayton RootScore® Reports: 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon.

**Verizon Home Internet includes 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet services. Availability varies. New 5G Home and LTE Home plans start at $25/mo. when combined with an existing postpaid mobile unlimited plan that includes 5G Ultra Wideband. Auto Pay and paper-free billing req’d. Subject to credit approval.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karen Schulz

864-561-1527

Karen.Schulz@Verizonwireless.com