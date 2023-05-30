Beef Fat Powder Market is Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 4.1%, Demand for Indulgent Food to Drive Growth: Fact.MR Report

Effectiveness of Beef Fat Powder in Promoting Weight Loss Complementing Product Demand Growth

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global beef fat powder market is likely to reach US$ 137.18 million by the end of 2033, expanding at 4.1% of CAGR over the decade.

Beef fat powder is typically made by spray-drying rendered beef fat, resulting in a powdered form that can be easily incorporated into various food products. It is known for its rich flavor and is often used to enhance the taste and texture of meat-based dishes, soups, sauces, and snack products. The powder form provides convenience and improved shelf stability compared to liquid beef fat.

The market for beef fat powder is influenced by factors such as consumers’ demand for convenience foods, the popularity of meat-based products, and the overall growth of the food industry. It may also be impacted by factors such as dietary trends, health considerations, and regulatory requirements.

Increased spending on functional and healthy foods that help boost the immune system has been observed as a significant trend in recent years. Consumers are becoming more proactive in seeking out products that offer nutritional benefits and support their overall well-being. Technology developments that enable successful manufacturing, an enlarged product line, clever design and packaging, effective operational maintenance levels, and sales monitoring are major drivers for the growth of the beef fat powder market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global beef fat powder market is valued at US$ 91.78 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for beef fat powder is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is estimated to reach US$ 137.18 million by the end of 2033.

The market in the United Kingdom is projected to rise at a 4.7% CAGR through 2033.

Japan’s beef fat powder market is set to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



“In the food and nutrition industries, more customers are getting attracted to beef fat powder due to its ability to eliminate the time-consuming process of producing bone broth. It is rich in specific amino acids found in collagen and shares a similar nutritional profile to bone broth. These amino acids are exclusive to collagen derived from beef. Consumption of beef collagen supplements supports healthy skin and helps slow down aging,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies are rapidly being used by businesses to efficiently manage the product sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution processes of beef protein powder. Throughout the projection period, prominent players in the beef protein powder industry will continue to focus on mergers and acquisitions to expand their portfolios, leverage capabilities, and acquire new technologies.

Several beef fat powder suppliers are entering into partnerships and collaborations to enhance their capabilities in producing, distributing, and marketing their products. Such collaborations could involve food ingredient suppliers, food processors, or foodservice providers.

In March 2021, A High-Fat Beef Broth Powder has been added to Essentia Protein Solutions' collection of multi-species broths, stocks, and fats. The recently introduced high-fat beef broth, which is currently offered in conventional form, expands Essentia's selection of clean-label components.



Key Companies Profiled

Kerry Select

Henningsen Nederland BV

Essentia Protein Solutions

Grau Animal Care

Canina

Fatworks

Windsor Quality Meats

Devra Trading

Tassie Tallow



Key Segments of Beef Fat Powder Industry

By Fat Content: High Medium Low



By Application: Savory Food Soups Sauces Gravy Meat Food Pepperoni Hot Dogs Deli Items



By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





What differences can the beef fat powder report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the beef fat powder and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the beef fat powder

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key beef fat powders

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beef fat powder market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.



The study divulges essential insights into the market based on fat content (high, medium, low), application (savory food [soups, sauces, gravy], and meat food [pepperoni, hot dogs, deli items, fresh meats]), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

