Email Encryption Market worth $11.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Email Encryption Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major driving factors for the market include rise in BEC scams and spear phishing, growing number of email users globally, high demand for cloud-based email encryption services, and mandate to comply with data protection directives.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2020 USD 3.4 Billion Market size value in 2026 USD 11.8 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 23.1% Market size available for years 2014–2026 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Regions. Geographies covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. Major companies covered Micro Focus (UK), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Proofpoint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Zix (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Mimecast (UK), Egress Software (UK), ProtonMail (Switzerland), Trustifi (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Intemedia (US), Clearswift (UK), Virtru (US), Echoworx (Canada), NeoCertified (US), Deltagon (Finland), DeliverySlip (US), Hornetsecurity (Germany), Datamotion (US), Virtru (US), Smarsh (US), Retarus (Germany), Lux Sci (US), Cryptzone (US), SecureAge Technology (Singapore), Paubox (US), Sendinc (US), and Frama (Denmark).

This report's scope covers the Email Encryption Market by type, component, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and regions. Moreover, this study analyzes the Email Encryption Market based on contemporary trends and developments, and its potential growth from 2020 to 2026. It provides detailed trends, vendors’ shares, size, forecast, and analysis of key players in the market.

Based on regions, the Email Encryption Market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries are increasingly investing in email encryption projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as ANZ, China, Japan, and Singapore. With the proliferation of advanced technologies in the APAC region, security and fraud concerns have risen. APAC is expected to invest more in security due to the increasing threat of spear phishing, malware, ransomware, and BEC attacks. Enterprises in the APAC region are embracing email encryption technologies. Currently, countries in the region are flooded with numerous enterprises that employ more than 70% of the population. Companies operating in APAC would benefit from the flexible economic conditions, industrialization-motivated policies, political transformation, and the growing digitalization, which is expected to have a significant impact on the business community and drive the Email Encryption Market growth.

Based on component, the Email Encryption Market is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment is estimated to have the largest market size, while the services segment is expected to witness high market growth. Advanced technologies including ML and AI technologies are being implemented to develop various email encryption solutions and services to aid the growth of the market. Email encryption involves encryption of email messages to protect potentially sensitive information from being read by intended recipients. The email encryption solutions and services are designed to offer complete support and remediation across email network on premises or the cloud. As the adoption of the email encryption increases, the demand for email encrypton solutions and services is also expected to soar.

Key and innovative vendors in the Email Encryption Market include Micro Focus (UK), Broadcom (US), Cisco (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Sophos (UK), Proofpoint (US), BAE Systems (UK), Zix (US), Entrust Datacard (US), Mimecast (UK), Egress Software (UK), ProtonMail (Switzerland), Trustifi (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Intemedia (US), Clearswift (UK), Virtru (US), Echoworx (Canada), NeoCertified (US), Deltagon (Finland), DeliverySlip (US), Hornetsecurity (Germany), Datamotion (US), Virtru (US), Smarsh (US), Retarus (Germany), Lux Sci (US), Cryptzone (US), SecureAge Technology (Singapore), Paubox (US), Sendinc (US), and Frama (Denmark).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the projected market value of the global email encryption market?

The global email encryption market size is projected to grow from USD 3,406 million in 2020 to USD 11,880 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.1% during the forecast period.

Which region has the highest market share in the email encryption market?

North America is estimated to hold the highest market share in the email encryption market.

