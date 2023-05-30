JennAir and AjMadison Host An Evening at The Museum of Graffiti Art Gallery
JennAir and AjMadison Donate A New Community Fridge Painted by Artist Cale K25MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, sixty guests gathered for an exclusive reception from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Museum of Graffiti Art Gallery in Miami, Florida. The party was co-hosted by JennAir and AjMadison, the industry’s foremost appliance authority. Guests attending the gathering included builders, designers, and architects from the South Florida area. In addition to delicious fare and cocktails, attendees were treated to customized air-brushed swag bags. The Museum of Graffiti exhibits, educates, and celebrates thousands of graffiti artists who have transformed walls in public spaces into masterpieces. This must-visit art museum is in the heart of Wynwood, with indoor and outdoor exhibitions showcasing global and local artists. Photos with identification from the party are here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/t8yuvqjt9t9li80/AAAvZw82VBKsPIm7MjTAU4yna?dl=0
JennAir and AJ Madison also collaborated to donate a new refrigerator to Miami’s Community Fridge Project that will find its forever home at The Polished Coconut in Coconut Grove, Florida. The fridge donation was coordinated through Buddy Systems as part of Miami’s Community Fridge Project. AjMadison’s Community Refrigerator initiative began in 2020 as a mutual aid effort in Brooklyn, NY, which is home to AjMadison’s flagship showroom and corporate headquarters. In April 2022, AjMadison launched a nationwide program to support the community fridge efforts which were springing up around the country, with concerned citizens organizing efforts to support their neighborhoods, making free healthy food accessible to people experiencing food insecurity. Local farms, restaurants, and supermarkets donate excess food to keep these refrigerators stocked so those in need have access to use the fridges at no cost. AjMadison continues to donate refrigerators to grassroots community refrigerator efforts across the country. Community fridge groups can request a refrigerator at https://www.ajmadison.com/p/communityfridge/. AjMadison has a new retail 8,500-square-foot showroom in the Miami area, located at 2983 NE 163rd Street, in Sunny Isles, Florida.
The fridge was painted on-site by a local graffiti artist Cale K25 in the Graffiti Alley at the event. Cale K25 is an artist and designer from Los Angeles, California. He has worked on large-scale art projects, painting scenic backdrops for movie studios like Warner Bros., Paramount, and CBS Studios amongst others. His experience in public art murals, scenic and graffiti art has led to many interesting and exciting assignments such as an Art Consultant role on Oxygen Network’s Street Art Throwdown (2014) where he ultimately earned a Consulting Producer credit. Most recently Cale has added to his portfolio several commissions for restauranteurs in California, Arizona, and Florida while periodically returning to the entertainment industry for shows like Showtime’s Shameless (2016, 2019, 2021). Cale’s list of clients includes NBC Universal, Spotify, Premier League, and Off-White amongst many others. Now, 5 years after adding the tattoo machine to his toolbox, Cale’s versatility and expertise make him a highly sought-after painter, illustrator, and designer. He continues to create daily and seeks new and more challenging creative assignments.
About AjMadison
With three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry’s foremost appliance authority and Newsweek’s #1 Online Appliance Retailer. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISE™, the company’s commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike. In November 2022, the Ask The Appliance Experts Podcast with AjMadison Pro was launched, featuring educational topics for design, and building trades. For more information, please visit https://www.ajmadison.com.
Heather Freeman
Heather Freeman Media & PR
+1 202-441-3607
email us here