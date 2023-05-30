Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland accredited in Turkmenistan

30/05/2023

On May 29, 2023, the Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to Turkmenistan Rafal Poborski.

On behalf of the head of Turkmenistan, the head of the national parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment.

The Ambassador of Poland conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the leadership of his country to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and all the Turkmen people.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on issues of productive interaction, built from the standpoint of equality, trust and respect.

The Polish diplomat was informed about the main directions and priorities of the domestic and foreign policy of Turkmenistan. He also got acquainted with the structure and activities of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, its work on legislative support for reforms in various fields, and the exchange of accumulated legislative experience. A separate topic of discussion was the possibility of expanding inter-parliamentary ties, including within the framework of international parliamentary organizations.

Expressing his country's interest in intensifying bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, Ambassador Rafal Poborski assured that he would make efforts to further build up a constructive dialogue and strengthen traditionally good relations.