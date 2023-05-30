Submit Release
TDOC Honors Gold Star Father In Recognition Of Memorial Day

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. – Officers and staff gathered in the visitation gallery at Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) earlier this weekend for a special Memorial Day ceremony to recognize and honor Gold Star father and Correctional Officer Orlando Gonzalez, whose son was killed while serving in the War on Terror.

Private First-Class Orlando Eric Gonzalez of New Freedom, PA, was killed on March 25, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.  PFC Gonzalez was the recipient of numerous awards and decorations including the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Parachutist’s Badge.  He was 21 at the time of his death.

