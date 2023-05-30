Automotive Logistics Market : Key Drivers, Challenges, and Growth Prospects for the Future Forecast, 2021-2031

Automotive Logistics Demand

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Logistics Market by Service (Warehousing and Transportation), by Type (Finished Vehicles and Automotive Parts), by Mode of Transport (Land, Air, and Sea), and by Distribution Area (Domestic and International): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, The global automotive logistics industry was valued at $241.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $433.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31957

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on the mode of transport, the land segment is set to contribute to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the segment is projected to contribute majorly toward the global market share during the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is attributed to a rise in investments in road transport activities as they require lesser investments compared to railway and air transportation. Apart from this, the rise in the export and import of goods through land has propelled segmental growth. However, the sea segment will record the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeframe can be due to a rise in the transportation of key goods via sea route.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

On basis of the distribution area, the domestic segment contributed to the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global automotive logistics market share. Furthermore, the same segment is anticipated to dominate the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the assessment period is subject to a rise in domestic services including goods delivery and sending of documents from one place to destination in a country such as cargo transport, document courier, and parcel delivery. However, the international segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast timeline can be credited to the large-scale distribution of goods and logistics from one country to another country through flight and sea routes.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

By Region, Asia-Pacific contributed notably toward the global automotive logistics market share in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021. The same region is slated to contribute significantly toward the global market size in 2031. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific automotive logistics industry is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.1% over 2022-2031. The regional market growth over the projected timespan is owing to the thriving e-commerce sector in developing countries of the region. In addition, favorable government policies pertaining to the development of strong automotive logistics infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific will drive regional market trends

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By service, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By type, the finished vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By mode of transportation, the sea segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By distribution area, the international segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31957

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

A.P. Moller-Maersk

CEVA Logistics AG

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV A/S

FedEx Corporation

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co.KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd

Schenker Deutschland AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.