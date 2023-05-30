Experience the Future of Touchless Interaction with Mudra Band for Apple Watch - Preorder Now!

/EIN News/ -- Pre-Orders Available at: www.mudra-band.com

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), the technology growth company pioneering AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Mudra Band for Apple Watch is available for preorder at www.mudra-band.com.

This innovative accessory, designed to revolutionize the way we interact with our Apple devices, is set to become what we believe will be the gold standard for seamless and intuitive user experiences.

The Mudra Band, originally developed for touchless operation of the Apple Watch using neural signals, has evolved to incorporate groundbreaking features such as Air-Touch. With Air-Touch, users can effortlessly control a wide range of commands using subtle finger movements and hand gestures.

And that's not all! Our latest update brings even more exciting features such as the ability to seamlessly switch and toggle between your Apple products - spanning across iPhones, iPads, Mac computers, Apple TVs, AR smart glasses, extended reality headsets, and even mobile gaming devices. Say goodbye to physical touch and embrace a new era of connected experiences.

"We firmly believe that the Mudra Band has the potential to redefine the way people interact with their electronic devices, creating immersive and intuitive user interactions," said Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices. "The demand we've witnessed, with thousands of preorders already received, speaks to the excitement surrounding our product. As we prepare for our first volume manufacturing batch, we are scaling our marketing and support capabilities to ensure a smooth customer experience. Our goal is to begin shipping in the second half of 2023, marking a significant milestone for our company."

The Mudra Band is compatible with various Apple Watch models and its functionality is being extensively tested and approved by a global community of thousands of Apple enthusiasts as the ultimate after-market accessory for the Apple Watch to control products across the entire Apple ecosystem.

To be part of this touchless revolution, visit www.mudra-band.com and secure your preorder today. By placing your order now, you'll be among the first to experience the future of touchless neural interaction with the Mudra Band.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”) is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Metaverse, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS”. For more information, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/.

Contact Wearable Devices: https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/contact

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss our belief that Mudra Band is set to become the gold standard for seamless and intuitive user experiences, advantages and benefits of our Mudra Band, our belief that the Mudra Band has the potential to redefine the way people interact with their electronic devices and our intention to begin shipments of the Mudra Band in the second half of 2023. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our use of proceeds from the offering; the trading of our ordinary shares or warrants and the development of a liquid trading market; our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com

