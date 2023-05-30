Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Size to Surpass USD 28.98 Billion by 2029, Share, Trends, Business Strategies, Competitive Landscape and Growth Overview

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the virtual reality (VR) health market which was growing at a value of 2.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 28.98 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

One of the most important domains to adopt virtual reality is healthcare, which includes surgery simulation, phobia treatment, robotic training, and expertise training. Virtual reality (VR) is a diagnostic tool that helps doctors and surgeons reach a diagnosis by combining it with other methods such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scans. The concept promotes minimally invasive surgery and the abolition of invasive procedures. This technology is most commonly used in robotic surgery. The procedure is carried out by a robotic device that a human surgeon controls, reducing the time and risk of complications. Virtual reality has been used for training and in remote tele surgery, in which surgery is performed at a different location from the patient.

Opportunity:

The growing need to reduce healthcare costs is also propelling market growth. The use of virtual reality reduces hospital costs significantly. According to one study, implementing a VR rehabilitation program in an inpatient setting resulted in higher cost reductions per patient when compared to conventional treatment

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The Virtual Reality (VR) Health industry is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Virtual Reality (VR) Health market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

Top Leading Key Players in the Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Virtalis (U.K.)

CAE Healthcare (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

Virtual Realities LLC (U.K.)

Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung (South Korea)

Vuzix (U.S.)

Mimic Technologies Inc (U.S.)

Brainlab AG (Germany)

SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Brainlab AG

Firsthand (U.S.)

ImmersiveTouch, Inc (U.S.)

Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands)

Medical Realities Ltd (U.K.)

PSICO SMART APPS, S.L. (Spain)

SimX (Canada)

Recent Development

In 2022, Moonhub, a virtual reality training platform based in the United Kingdom, announced a USD 2.6 million seed funding round with Pi Labs, a global proptech venture capital firm. ELARA, the startup's health and social care training suite, will also be launched, beginning with dementia care training.

In 2022, Rocket VR Health , a digital therapeutics firm based in Boston, announced a research agreement with the Massachusetts General Hospital, to leverage its VR platform and jointly develop clinical therapies for cancer patients.

In 2022, Apollo Hospitals announced a partnership with 8chili Inc, a deep-tech startup based in California. The collaboration will use virtual reality to improve patient engagement, which will improve patient outcomes and their overall experience.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Virtual Reality (VR) Health market .

Key Market Segments Covered in Virtual Reality (VR) Health Industry Research

Product

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology

Head-Mounted Technology

Gesture-Tracking Technology

Projector & Display Walls Technology

Mobile Device-Based

Application

Medical Training and Education

Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy

Surgery

Patient Care Management

Therapeutic area

Craniofacial

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Pulmonary

Neurological

Phobias

Addictions

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgical Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-Term Care Facilities

Mental Health Institutions

Distribution channel

Direct Tenders

Retail Sales

Third-Party Distributor

Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Drivers:

rise in demand for advanced and innovative diagnostic techniques

A rise in demand for advanced and innovative diagnostic techniques, an increase in the incidence of health disorders, and advancements in mobile applications and telemedicine are some of the factors driving market growth. Simulations allowing physicians and students to engage in virtual space to successfully recreate real-time, stressful, and life-threatening situations are becoming more popular worldwide.

Growing adoption and expansion of wearable technology

The growing use of wearable technologies in healthcare is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. The increased use of wearables in healthcare due to their benefits is a recent market trend. In the healthcare market, wearable technology has become a highly practical way to track patients' health. Body sensors are another type of wearable device that is gaining popularity. They can help track various ailments such as blood pressure, heart function, stomach stimulation, and others by being implanted within or on the body.

Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the virtual reality (VR) health market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The United States dominates the North American virtual reality (VR) health market due to factors such as strong provider presence and growing adoption of technological innovations in virtual reality (VR) health. Germany dominates the European virtual reality (VR) health market due to its intense focus on next-generation healthcare technology adoption, demand for head-mounted displays, and ongoing research and development in the healthcare industry. China dominates the Asia-Pacific virtual reality (VR) health market, owing to patient adoption of virtual reality healthcare solutions and the government's growing emphasis on strong healthcare infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of Global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The report includes seven parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Pacific Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market The North America Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market The Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market MEA Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

All the research report is made by using two techniques that are Primary and secondary research. There are various dynamic features of the business, like client need and feedback from the customers. Before (company name) curate any report, it has studied in-depth from all dynamic aspects such as industrial structure, application, classification, and definition.

Table of Content

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market , By Product Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, By Technology Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, By Application Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, By Therapeutic area Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, By End User Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, By Distribution channel Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, By Region Global Virtual Reality (VR) Health Market, Company Landscape SWOT Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

