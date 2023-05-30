Surgical Imaging Market is Expected to Reach $2.4 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surgical imaging industry is poised for significant advancements and transformations in the near future. With the rapid integration of cutting-edge technologies and innovations, surgical imaging is expected to revolutionize the way surgeries are performed and improve patient outcomes. Advanced imaging modalities, such as 3D visualization, augmented reality, and real-time image-guided systems, will provide surgeons with enhanced visualization, precision, and accuracy during procedures. These technologies will enable minimally invasive surgeries, reduce surgical complications, and optimize surgical planning and decision-making. Additionally, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms will further enhance surgical imaging by automating image analysis, improving diagnostic capabilities, and assisting in real-time surgical guidance. The future of the surgical imaging industry holds immense potential to improve surgical outcomes, enhance patient safety, and revolutionize surgical practices across various medical specialties.

Surgical Imaging market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.8 billion in 2020 and is poised to reach $2.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2025 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers, technological advancements, reimbursement cuts for analog radiography systems, and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. However, the high cost of systems is estimated to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Surgical Imaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2020 $1.8 billion Estimated Value by 2025 $2.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2018-2025 Forecast Period 2020–2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, By Application, By End Users & by Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets and growing medical tourism Key Market Drivers Advantages of FPDs over image intensifiers

Major surgical imaging market players covered in the report, such as -

GE Healthcare (UK)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands)

Ziehm Imaging (Germany)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Canon Medical Systems (Japan)

Among Others

The study categorizes the surgical imaging market based on technology, application, end-users at the regional and global levels.

By Technology

Image Intensifier C-arms

Flat-Panel Detector C-arms (FPD C-arms)

By Application

Orthopedic & Trauma Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Surgery Centers & Clinics

By Region

North America

US Canada

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific

Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

RoW

The surgical imaging market offers several key benefits for stakeholders involved in healthcare delivery and patient care. These benefits include:

Enhanced Surgical Precision: Surgical imaging technologies provide surgeons with real-time, high-resolution images of the surgical site, enabling them to perform procedures with greater precision and accuracy. This leads to improved surgical outcomes, reduced complications, and enhanced patient safety.

Minimally Invasive Procedures: Surgical imaging enables minimally invasive procedures by providing clear visualization of internal structures, allowing surgeons to navigate through smaller incisions. Minimally invasive techniques result in less trauma, reduced pain, faster recovery times, and shorter hospital stays for patients.

Improved Surgical Planning and Decision-Making: Advanced imaging modalities and image-guided systems assist surgeons in pre-operative planning, enabling them to evaluate anatomical structures, identify potential risks, and develop effective surgical strategies. This helps optimize surgical outcomes and reduces the likelihood of complications.

Real-Time Visualization and Guidance: Surgical imaging technologies provide real-time visualization and guidance during procedures, allowing surgeons to monitor their progress and make necessary adjustments as needed. This real-time feedback enhances surgical precision and reduces the risk of errors.

Efficient Workflow and Time Savings: Surgical imaging technologies streamline the surgical workflow by providing quick access to high-quality images and data. This improves efficiency, reduces surgical time, and enables healthcare providers to treat more patients within a given timeframe.

Collaborative Care and Education: Surgical imaging facilitates collaborative care by allowing multiple healthcare professionals to view and interpret imaging data simultaneously. This promotes interdisciplinary collaboration, enables efficient communication among team members, and enhances patient care. Additionally, surgical imaging technologies serve as valuable educational tools, allowing trainees and students to learn and observe surgical procedures in real-time.

Overall, the key benefits of the surgical imaging market for stakeholders include improved surgical precision, the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures, enhanced surgical planning and decision-making, real-time visualization and guidance, efficient workflow and time savings, as well as opportunities for collaborative care and education. These benefits contribute to better patient outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, and advancements in surgical practices.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the surgical imaging market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

MarketsandMarkets offers the following customizations for this market report:

Additional country-level analysis of surgical imaging market.

Profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

