Massachusetts Man Injured in Dirt-Bike Crash in Jericho State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

May 30, 2023

Berlin, NH – On Friday, May 26, 2023 at approximately 3:15 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single-vehicle trail-bike crash on the Caron’s Loop Trail in Jericho State Park. A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with Berlin Fire and EMS personnel to assist the patient, identified as Jordan Medeiros, 26, of Westport, Massachusetts.

An investigation at the scene along with witness statements established that Medeiros was traveling second in a group of four trail bikes on Caron’s Loop when he struck a rock in the trail. This caused his bike to flip him over the handlebars, and he landed hard on his upper body. It appears that Medeiros failed to see the rock in the trail due to the dusty conditions as well as inattention to potential hazards. After the crash members of Medeiros’s riding party rushed to his aid and placed an emergency call.

Medeiros was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by Berlin Ambulance for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A subsequent interview of Medeiros at the hospital confirmed what the scene and witnesses indicated. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this crash.

As the state’s OHRV season gets underway, NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to have a safe season and to always pay attention to changing trail conditions and hazards. Learn more at https://wildlife.state.nh.us/ohrv/safety-facts.html.