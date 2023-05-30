Submit Release
Operator Suffers Serious Injury in Franklin ATV Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer James Cyrs III
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
May 30, 2023

Franklin, NH – At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 27, 2023, multiple agencies responded to a single ATV crash with injury on a driveway located on private property on Smith Hill Road in Franklin.

Timothy McCullough, 48, of Franklin, NH, lost control of the ATV that he was operating on his neighbor’s driveway after he had been helping them on their property and was returning home by himself. After the crash, a child of another neighbor found McCullough on the ground at the scene of the crash next to his overturned ATV. Upon finding him, the child returned home to notify an adult of the accident. The adult neighbor returned and assisted McCullough and a call was placed to 911.

Rescue personnel from the Franklin Fire Department, Franklin Police Department, a NH State Police Trooper, and a NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer all responded to the scene. Due to the potentially serious nature of McCullough’s injuries, he was transported by ambulance to Franklin Hospital for further evaluation.

The operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.



