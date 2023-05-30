Used Bike Market : Standard, Sports, Cruiser bikes, Mopeds by Type at CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

Second Hand Bike Demand

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Used Bikes Market by Distribution Channel (C2C and B2C), by Source (Domestically Manufactured and Imported Bikes), by Engine Capacity (50 to 125cc, 125 to 250cc, Above 250cc, and Electric), by Type (Standard, Sport, Cruiser Bikes, Mopeds, and Others), by Propulsion (ICE and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global used bikes industry generated $38.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $66.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝟐𝐂 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the distribution channel, the C2C segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global used bikes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Low pricing and easy transfer of documents are the factors that drive the growth of the segment. In addition, direct one-on-one interaction between the buyers and sellers is a major factor that creates scope opportunity for this segment in the used bikes market. However, the B2C segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟓𝟎𝐜𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on engine capacity, the 125 to 250cc segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global used bikes market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Along with being affordable and fuel-efficient, the superior appearance of motorcycles in this market segment quickly grabs the attention of the consumer. These motorcycles' minimal maintenance costs are another aspect of the market's high demand for this segment. Moreover, 150cc to 200cc dirt bikes with two-stroke engines are typically utilized for off-road racing. Although two-stroke road motorcycles are no longer frequently produced, riders can still buy Second Hand Bike. Compared to a typical four-stroke engine, these engines provide more power, but they also require more maintenance. However, the electric drive segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on type, the standard segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 35% of the global used bikes market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the Standard motorcycles consume less fuel as compared to other bikes (sports & cruiser) and are easy to control and ride, thus propelling the demand in the used bike market. In addition, they come in many varied sizes and are great for daily commuting as they are inexpensive, reliable, comfortable, and economic. Owning to these features standard bikes segment selected for daily commuting or daily travel, as well as they are affordable to maintain. However, the sports segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

Bafta Japan Inc.

Blade Motorcycles

Droom, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd.

Motohunt Inc.

Motorbikes4All

Mundimoto Europe SL

Triumph Motorcycles

Used Motorcycle Store. Com (Dealer Spike)

Yamaha Certified Pre-Owned.