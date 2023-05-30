El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Participate at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco”) (NASDAQ: LOCO) today announced that the Company will host a fireside chat at Baird’s 2023 Global Consumer, Technology, & Services Conference in New York, NY. The Company’s discussion will begin at 11:25 AM ET on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.



Investors and interested parties may listen to the live webcast of this discussion from the corporate website at www.elpolloloco.com under the “Investors” tab.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 490 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

Investor Contact:

Jeff Priester

ICR

Investors@elpolloloco.com

Media Contact:

Carmen Hernandez

Edible

EPLMedia@Edible-Inc.com