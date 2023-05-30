Definitive Healthcare publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

First annual report highlights Definitive Healthcare’s successful efforts related to culture, governance, and the environment

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today released its 2022 sustainability report. The first annual report highlights Definitive Healthcare’s success in environmental, social, and governance practices. It also outlines social responsibility goals for 2023 to build on the established progress.



“Operating responsibly, being transparent with our various stakeholders, and being good corporate citizens within the local and global communities in which we operate are core to our values as a company,” said Robert Musslewhite, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Creating a sustainable business is not only the key to our success as an organization, but it’s the right thing to do for the good of our planet.”

For the inaugural report, Definitive Healthcare prioritized sustainability topics most important to its business, stakeholders, and growth, including the recruitment and management of a global, diverse, and inclusive workforce, privacy and data protection, and energy and emissions. As a result of the company’s ESG efforts in 2022, ISS ESG recognized Definitive Healthcare with “Prime” status, indicating the company was within the top 10% of issuers within the health care technology and services industry.

Some of Definitive Healthcare’s 2022 ESG achievements highlighted in the report include:

Environmental Assessed the company’s greenhouse gas emissions Closed two under-utilized offices, which eliminated 46,101 square feet of office space and allowed many employees to work more often from home Consolidated headquartered employees into a new facility with lower GHG/square foot due to the use of heat pumps

Social Recognized as a Built In 2023 Top Midsize Companies to Work for in Boston Named a Boston Globe 2022 Top Place to Work in Massachusetts Contributed 3,400 volunteer hours and $500,000 in charitable donations through the DefinitiveCares program

Governance Increased the diversity and independence of the company’s Board and its committees Established a cross-functional management Sustainability Committee Adopted a security and privacy framework based on NIST standards and began assessment and audit with a goal to achieve SOC 2 Type II certification in 2023



To learn more about Definitive Healthcare’s commitment to sustainability, please download the Sustainability Report.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

