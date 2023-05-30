Aprea Therapeutics to Present at BIO International Convention

/EIN News/ -- DOYLESTOWN, Pa., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response (DDR) pathways, today announced that Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the BIO International Convention, being held in Boston, Massachusetts from June 5-8, 2023.



“We look forward to presenting at this year’s BIO International Conference as enrollment continues in the Phase 1/2a trial of our lead clinical candidate, ATRN-119, a potential best-in-class ATR inhibitor for treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring defined mutations in DDR pathways,” said Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea.

BIO International Conference

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

About Aprea Therapeutics, Inc.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics targeting a critical pathway and some of the most central targets in DDR and cancer progression. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor being developed for solid tumor indications. Our WEE1inhibitor is being advanced to IND submission. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

