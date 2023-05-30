SAB Biotherapeutics to Present Novel Human IgG Platform with Positive Data and Breakthrough Therapy and Fast-Track Designations for Influenza Treatment at BIO 2023 International Convention

SAB Biotherapeutics President & Chief Executive Officer Eddie Sullivan, Ph.D. to present novel DiversitAb™ platform pipeline, with emphasis on partnering influenza therapeutic, SAB-176

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SABS), (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human immunoglobulin (hIgG) antibodies (fully-human polyclonal antibodies) without the need for human donors, today announced that Eddie J. Sullivan, Ph.D., co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of SAB Biotherapeutics will present at the BIO 2023 International Convention. The conference, known as the world's largest and most influential event for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, will take place from June 5 to June 8, 2023 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, Mass.



During the presentation, titled "Therapeutic immunoglobulin (hIgG) for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis and treatment of influenza," Dr. Sullivan will primarily discuss SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic for the treatment of Type A and Type B influenza infections. Dr. Sullivan will present positive clinical data supporting the use of SAB-176 as an effective treatment option for influenza, along with insights into the recent Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He will provide a comprehensive overview of SAB's proprietary DiversitAb™ immunotherapy platform, which utilizes genetically modified bovines, called Transchromosomic (TC) Bovine™, to produce fully-human hIgG antibodies. Additionally, Dr. Sullivan will touch upon other notable pipeline therapies, including SAB-185, a potential treatment for COVID-19 with recent positive Phase 3 trial results. SAB is seeking out-licensing and partnering opportunities for SAB-176 and SAB-185 programs.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 7, at 3:45 pm in Room 104B.

“We look forward to presenting our platform’s latest advancements and research progress at BIO 2023,” Dr. Sullivan said. “SAB Biotherapeutics is on a transformative journey, leveraging our novel immunotherapy platform to develop innovative therapeutic solutions like SAB-176, which holds tremendous promise in the treatment of influenza. We eagerly anticipate engaging with global leaders at this influential gathering to share insights on our robust pipeline, foster meaningful connections, discuss out-licensing and partnering opportunities and contribute to advancing population health.”

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), is the world's largest industry gathering and brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders. The four-day in-person event includes networking, programming, and partnering opportunities. The convention features more than 100 educational sessions and 500 experts who cover diverse, relevant topics, including business development and finance opportunities, healthcare innovations, the future of biotechnology, and the regulatory and policy landscape.

To learn more about partnering opportunities and SAB’s presence at BIO 2023, please contact Sheila Carlson at scarlson@sab.bio.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the development and efficacy of our influenza program, C. diff. program, type 1 diabetes program, and other discovery programs, the results, including timing, of the development of SAB-176, SAB-185, SAB-142 and SAB-195, including SAB-176 Fast Track designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation, and the outcome of potential future government and other third-party collaborations or funded programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

