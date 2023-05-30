Global Tablet Coatings Market: Enhancing Drug Delivery and Patient Experience | growing at a CAGR of 6.6% (2022 to 2031)

Tablet Coatings Market d

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global tablet coatings industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $4.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The tablet coatings market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for coated tablets in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Coatings provide various benefits such as improved taste, odor masking, protection against moisture, and extended shelf life.

Pharmaceutical Industry Dominance: The pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of tablet coatings. Coated tablets are widely used to improve patient compliance, facilitate swallowing, and provide controlled drug release. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for targeted drug delivery systems have further fueled the demand for tablet coatings in the pharmaceutical sector.

Nutraceutical Sector Expansion: The nutraceutical industry has also emerged as a significant consumer of tablet coatings. Coated nutraceutical tablets offer enhanced stability, improved appearance, and ease of consumption. The growing consumer awareness about health and wellness, coupled with the increasing demand for dietary supplements, has contributed to the expansion of the tablet coatings market in the nutraceutical sector.

Technological Advancements: Advances in tablet coating technologies have played a crucial role in the market growth. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop novel coating materials and techniques that provide superior performance, such as immediate or modified drug release profiles. Innovations like nanocoatings and functional coatings are gaining traction in the market.

Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have stringent guidelines and quality standards for tablet coatings used in pharmaceutical applications. Compliance with these regulations regarding safety, efficacy, and stability is essential for manufacturers to ensure product approval and market acceptance.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Pharmaceutical Consumption: The rising global population, along with the prevalence of chronic diseases, has led to an increased demand for pharmaceutical products. Tablet coatings play a vital role in enhancing the appearance, taste, and stability of oral medications, thereby improving patient compliance. The growing pharmaceutical consumption worldwide is a significant driver for the tablet coatings market.

Advancements in Drug Delivery Systems: Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing innovative drug delivery systems to improve therapeutic outcomes. Coated tablets enable controlled and targeted drug release, allowing for better efficacy and reduced side effects. As a result, the demand for tablet coatings is increasing as a part of advanced drug delivery systems.

Market Segmentation:

Type of Coating Material:

a. Polymers: Examples include cellulose derivatives (such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose), polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), polyethylene glycol (PEG), and acrylic polymers.

b. Sugar-coatings: Commonly used sugars include sucrose, dextrose, and maltodextrin.

c. Film Coatings: These include various polymer-based films, such as polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), and ethyl cellulose.

Application:

a. Pharmaceutical Tablets: Tablet coatings are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry to enhance drug appearance, taste, and stability, as well as to control drug release.

b. Nutraceutical Tablets: Coated nutraceutical tablets are used in the dietary supplement industry to improve stability, masking taste, and ease of swallowing.

Functionality:

a. Delayed Release Coatings: These coatings are designed to delay the release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) until the tablet reaches a specific part of the gastrointestinal tract.

b. Enteric Coatings: Enteric coatings protect the tablet from the acidic environment of the stomach, allowing the API to be released in the intestines.

c. Film Coatings: Film coatings provide a protective layer, improve tablet appearance, and facilitate swallowing.

d. Taste-Masking Coatings: These coatings are used to mask the unpleasant taste or odor of the API, enhancing patient acceptance and compliance.

End-Use Industry:

a. Pharmaceutical Industry: This includes prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, and generic pharmaceuticals.

b. Nutraceutical Industry: This encompasses dietary supplements, vitamins, minerals, and herbal products.

Geography:

The tablet coatings market can be segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Regional factors, regulations, and market dynamics can influence the demand and growth of tablet coatings in each region.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global tablet coatings market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high purchasing power, and a rise in the adoption rate of coated tablet. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a surge in geriatric populations who require more sustained-release tablets for diseases and a rise in awareness regarding the use of tablet coatings for delayed release.

Competitive Landscape:

Colorcon Inc.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Roquette Frères

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Merck KGaA

Kerry Group PLC

Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.

Biogrund GmbH

