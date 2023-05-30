Dino Rizzo Recaps Ways ARC Churches Served Mothers on Mother’s Day

Dino Rizzo, executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), recaps how ARC churches served on Mother’s Day with resources provided by Servolution.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dino Rizzo, the co-founder of Healing Place Church and executive director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), is proud to share how ARC churches served mothers around the country on Mother’s Day this year through the resources provided by Servolution.

As Dino Rizzo explained, at church service on Mother’s Day, Church of the Highlands announced that it would offer anyone who self-identifies as a single mom, widow, or mom whose child has been deployed a gift card good for an oil change. Church of the Highlands offered these oil changes at 23 campuses.

The idea was originally posted on the Servolution Instagram page, and the group received a heartwarming message from a mom who follows the account.

“As a single mom, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate this post. I haven’t gotten my oil changed in a year because it’s expensive and I am intimidated by the whole experience!” she posted.

Factory Church in North Carolina offered people the opportunity to sponsor a single mom for Mother’s Day. According to Dino Rizzo, the church raised money to provide free manicures and pedicures for all single moms who are a part of the Factory Church family.

People who were interested in the “Single Mom Sponsorship” could head to the Factory Church’s website, where they could either donate directly or fill out a form to nominate a single mom to receive the wonderful gift.

Servolution undertook a concerted effort to take care of mothers everywhere this Mother’s Day. For example, Servolution provided followers with five ways they could serve on Mother’s Day this year.

One idea was to meet moms at a grocery store and offer to pay for her groceries. Dino Rizzo explains that this year, one of the most uplifting stories came from this suggestion.

An elderly woman was writing out a check to pay for her groceries on Mother’s Day, and church members interrupted her and offered to purchase them for her. The woman was visibly touched and appreciated this act of kindness.

Other ideas the organization put forth were to buy lunch for a mom, offer to plant her flowers or do yardwork for her, or fill her vehicle with gas and top off the windshield wiper fluid for her, too.

Mother’s Day is a day for celebration and a time to honor all moms across the world, according to Dino Rizzo. Yet, it can bring about some unhappy memories to single moms, widows, and moms of deployed spouses. This is a major reason why resources Servolution provided helped to serve as many moms as possible this Mother’s Day.

About Dino Rizzo

Dino Rizzo, a 35-year ministry veteran, co-founded Healing Place Church with his wife, DeLynn, where he served as senior pastor for two decades. Through his passion for inspiring believers to serve their communities, Dino Rizzo founded Servolution and authored “Serve Your City.” Rizzo serves as the Executive Director of ARC (Association of Related Churches), which has planted more than 1000 churches worldwide, and is on the Senior Leadership Team at Church of the Highlands.

About ARC (Association of Related Churches)

ARC (Association of Related Churches) is a cooperative of independent churches from different denominations, networks, and backgrounds who strategically resource church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. ARC exists to see a thriving church in every community, reaching people with the message of Jesus. Since its beginning in 2000, ARC has grown into a global organization and has helped plant more than 1,000 churches.