Wireless Power Bank Market size to hit USD 2.39 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 5.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Wireless Power Bank Market in the Asia Pacific is to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless Power Bank Market research has been done by dividing the market into two main segments: Type, Battery Capacity, Application, Size, and Distribution Channel

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Maximize Market Research, the global Wireless Power Bank Market was USD 1.6 Bn in 2022 and is expected to become USD 2.39 Bn with a CAGR of 5.9 percent by the end of 2029. A global Electronics business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Wireless Power Bank Market ”.



Wireless Power Bank Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.6 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 2.39 Bn. CAGR 5.9 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 273 No. of Tables 118 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Type, Battery Capacity, Application, Size and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report covers Wireless Power Bank Market segmentation, development trend, application, industry overview, and competitive landscape. It also includes product demand by region production numbers and factors that affect the market. Detailed information about the important Wireless Power Bank key players with their strategies to increase their presence in the market has been provided in the report. It includes an in-depth analysis of business performance, product portfolio, revenue of market players, and innovations by market participants.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Wireless Power Bank Market size. Both primary and secondary research methods were used to collect the data for the Wireless Power Bank Market report. The secondary sources include official databases of various organizations and government sites, annual or financial reports, industry journals, and releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the Wireless Power Bank industry along with free and paid databases. The primary sources are manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, service providers, experts from core and related industries, and organizations related to all segments related to the Wireless Power Bank industry’s supply chain. SWOT analysis was used to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Wireless Power Bank manufacturers while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the macro-economic and micro-economic factors affecting the Wireless Power Bank Market.

Wireless Power Bank Market Overview

Wireless Power Banks are used to charge electronic devices without the use of input chords. Multiple circuit protection systems are installed inside power banks to avoid short circuits , over-discharge, and overcharge. These power banks never charge batteries. Thus, the demand for wireless power banks is increasing majorly due to these features.

Wireless Power Bank Market Dynamics

The demand for wireless power banks is increasing because of the benefits associated with it such as providing accessibility, reduced ware, and fast charging capacity. The battery life of devices is decreasing due to the increase in the implementation of 5G , which has led to more speed and bandwidth. Here, wireless power banks play a key role in efficiently charging electronic devices. The increasing disposable income and technological advancements are largely contributing to the growth of the market.

During the forecast period, the limited availability of raw materials and fluctuations in the prices of wireless power banks is expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Wireless Power Bank Market Regional Insights

In 2022, the North America Wireless Power Bank Market held the largest share of the global market and is also expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The market of Canada, Mexico, and the US is expected to contribute majorly to the regional market growth. This is attributed to the increasing demand for energy -efficient and environment-friendly products.

The Asia Pacific Wireless Power Bank Market is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising adoption of wireless power banks due to the increasing number of data breaches.

Wireless Power Bank Market Segmentation

By Type

Lithium Polymer Battery

Powerful & Portable Wireless Power Bank

Ultra Slim Design

Dual USB ports

By Battery Capacity

900 mAh

5000 mAh

6000 mAh

7700 mAh

8000 mAh

9500 mAh

Above 10000 mAh



By Application

Smartphones

Tablets/Laptops

PCs

Cameras

Digital Watches



By Size

Slim

Pocket sized

Large



By Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company Websites

Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Retail Stores



Based on Type, the lithium polymer battery segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Based on Application, the smartphone segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global Wireless Power Bank Market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing use of smartphones, which led to the increase in demand for Wireless Power banks with large-capacity batteries. Based on Capacity, Above 10,000 mAh held the largest Wireless Power Bank Market share in 2022.

Wireless Power Bank Market Key Competitors include:

ALOGIC

Lenovo

Xiaomi Mi

Samsung

Shenzhen Ugood Technology Co. Ltd

Kenu

Coolnut

Momax

Philips

LUXA2

ZENS

Xtorm

Aukey

Silviano

Elegent

Urbn

Jt-Pq1

Ubon

Gurvgear

Walton

Belkin

Cascade

