Bladder Cancer Treatment Market is expected to hit USD 7.52 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2 percent – says Maximize Market Research

The bladder cancer treatment market is segmented into type, diagnosis method, treatment method, and treatment channel for the analysis of the market. The growing rate of bladder cancer treatment has increased globally due to the increasing incidence of bladder cancer drives the bladder cancer treatment market. This increased demand for bladder cancer treatment and the growing technological advancements and availability of new treatment options drive the bladder cancer treatment market.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 4.06 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 7.52 Bn. CAGR 9.2 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type, Diagnosis Method, Treatment Method, and Treatment Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the data through segments: Type, Diagnosis Method, Treatment Method, and Treatment Channel and their multiple sub-segments. The bottom-up approach is used to estimate the size of the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market by value. The report involves investment feasibility, growth drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape in major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report analyses the Bladder Cancer Treatment Key Competitors through their market size and share, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations happening in the market. The report helps new and existing bladder cancer treatment market key players to develop their strategies based on competitive benchmarking included in the report. The data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Primary data were gathered from interviews with market leaders and opinions from senior research analysts. Whereas secondary data were collected from annual reports from the organizations and public records. The bladder cancer treatment market data were later analyzed by SWOT analysis, PORTER’s five force model, and PESTLE analysis.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Overview

Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in the world. The surgery is the main treatment for bladder cancer and radiation therapy, chemotherapy treatment depending on the stage and type of cancer. The increasing prevalence of bladder cancer and the advancement of novel drugs are key driving factors for the bladder cancer treatment market growth.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Dynamics

The growing incidents of bladder cancer, innovation in drugs for cancer treatment, and technological advancement in treatments are propelling the global bladder cancer treatment market. The number of incidents of bladder cancer all over the world as per the National Health Institute the estimated number is 81180 new bladder cancer cases and 17100 deaths are expected to happen due to bladder cancer in 2022. Such unhealthy habits including smoking, and drinking alcohol , results in diagnosing this cancer in a person, mostly it has been seen in 55 year old people. The growing aging population across the world is expected to fuel the growth of the bladder cancer therapeutics market. The increasing government initiatives, growing awareness about bladder cancer, available treatments, and progressive health services associated with increased spending on healthcare also boost the global bladder cancer treatments market. Since cancer is an asymptomatic disease in the initial stage, it requires an accurate diagnosis at an early stage.

Technological advancement, new treatment options, advanced healthcare services , increasing awareness around bladder cancer therapies among people, the launch of new novel drugs, the acceptance of effective diagnostic tools, and the rise in healthcare expenditure are the factors that drive the global bladder cancer treatment market growth. Also, the launch of new products and a rise in investments to conduct R&D are expected to increase market growth potential.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the largest Bladder Cancer Treatment Market share with 15.6 percent in 2022 and is expected to sustain its dominance over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by an increasing generic population and the growing prevalence of bladder cancer across the countries and advanced medical technologies. The presence of key pharmaceutical and biological companies as well as government initiatives to fuel the regional Bladder Cancer Treatment Market growth.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Market Segmentation

By Type:

Invasive Bladder Cancer

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Transitional Bladder Cancer

Superficial Bladder Cancer

Squamous Cell Bladder Cancer

Others





Based on the type, the Transitional Bladder Cancer segment held the largest revenue share of 21 % in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. This is the most common type of bladder cancer accounting for around 90% of all bladder cancer cases. The segment growth is driven by the advanced diagnostic system and treatment options including targeted and immunotherapy cancer cases.

By Diagnosis Method:

Cystoscopy

Biopsy

Urine Cytology

Imaging Tests

Based on the diagnosis method, the cystoscopy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022. The development of advanced, high-solution cameras and improving imaging software are expected to influence the demand for advanced cystoscopy technology and boost segment growth over the forecast period.

By Treatment Method:

Surgery

Intravesical Chemotherapy

Systemic Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Treatment Channel:

Public

Private

Bladder Cancer Treatment Key Competitors include:

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Abbott (U.S.)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Novartis AG, (Switzerland),

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.)

AbbVie Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India)

Aurobindo Pharma (India)

Lupin (India)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (U.K.)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC (U.S.)

Eisai Co., Ltd (Japan)

Genentech, Inc (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

UroGen Pharma, Inc. (U.S.)

Konninklije Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Pacific Edge (New Zealand)

AroCell AB (Sweden)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S)

Key questions answered in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market are:

What is the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

What was the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Bladder Cancer Treatment Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

What are the major restraints for the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

Which segment dominated the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029.

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Diagnosis Method, Treatment Method, and Treatment Channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

