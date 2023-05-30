Medical Aesthetics Market to Hit 12.5% CAGR with Facial Aesthetic Products Driving Growth During (2021–2028) | The Insight Partners

The global medical aesthetics market demand is driven by increasing use of dermal fillers and botulinum toxin for enhancing facial aesthetics and growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures.

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on "Global Medical Aesthetics Market Size Report, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis – by Product, Application, End-User and Regional Forecast”, the global market size is projected to reach USD 16,034.87 million by 2028 from USD 7,039.06 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021–2028.





Aesthetic medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on enhancing facial and skin appearance with the help of numerous treatment choices for wrinkles, skin discoloration, moles, acne scars, excess fat, unwanted hair, cellulite, liver spots, and others. It also comprises of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Liposuction, breast implants , facelifts, radiofrequency ablation are various surgical procedures while radiofrequency skin tightening, chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, are non-surgical procedures.





Product Developments by the Key Players Operating in the Global Medical Aesthetics Market:

Mar-21 : Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its Solta Medical Business announced the launching the US "Clear + Brillant" Touch Laser. The Clear + Brillant Touch Laser delivers a customized and more comprehensive treatment protocol that provides patients of all ages and skin types the benefits of two wavelengths. Physicians can now easily deliver a complete treatment with a single appointment by seamlessly switching between the two wavelengths with the Original and Permea handpieces.

Jan-22 : Lumenis Be Ltd announced the launching the "Splendor X Device" in the UK market. The device is powered by BLEND X technology, a binary laser emission of Nd: YAG and Alexandrite wavelength with synchronized and adjustable proportions.

Apr-21 : Lumenis Be Ltd announced receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the IPL device "OptiLight" to manage dry eye diseases. The Lumenis product offers significant advantages such as improvement in tear breakup time, meibum quality, and meibomian gland expressibility to treat dry eye disease. The IPL device with patented OPT technology is the first and only device to receive FDA approval to improve signs of dry eye disease.

Sep-20 : Lumenis Be Ltd. announced the launching of a new product, "NuEra Tight with FocalRF Technology," with body sculpting offering a personalized solution intended for fat reduction, skin tightening, cellulite, and wrinkle reduction comprised in one single device. This new technology offers providers with advanced tools for today's aesthetic patients accounting for clinical indications and specific body areas.





Mar-20 : Lumenis Be Ltd announced the launching an advanced, intelligent skincare innovation, "Stellar M22". The Stellar M22 is built based upon the gold standard intended to carry out all treatment capabilities (such as vascular lesions, skin textures, tone, and hair removal ) with product upgrades.

Oct-20 : Alma unveiled its new Alma Hybrid. Designed to enable endless options of ablative, non-ablative, and thermal treatments for skin rejuvenation and scar revision, Alma Hybrid creates a unique synergistic effect by combining the power of three core energies, including CO2 laser, 1570nm laser, and IMPACT for Trans Epidermal Delivery (TED).

Jan-23 : Crown Aesthetics, a Crown Laboratories, Inc. company, announced the launching of "BIOJUVE," a novel skin biome brand that is clinically proven, living microbe technology that provides the overall skin biome and lives healthier and younger skin. BIOJUVE is a clinically-proven daily regimen to optimize the skin biome and create significant improvements effective for the appearance of texture, tone, fine lines, wrinkles, and photodamage, with users seeing results in as little as one week.

Apr-19 : Merz, announced launching of "Boltero Revive Dermal Filler" product containing a unique combination of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) and glycerol, designed to improve hydration, elasticity, and firmness of the skin to address the apperarance of the fine lines

Feb-23 : Galderma, announced launching of Alastin Skincare "ReSURFACE Skin Polish". This new product addition is scientifically formulated and clinically tested product designed to sweep away dead skin cells and impurities for instantly smoother and visibly brighter skin.

Oct-22 : Galderma, announced launching of "ALASTIN Skincare" a LUMINATE BRIGHTENING SERUM". This new product addition is designed to help reduce the appearance of surface hyperpigmentation without any harsh and irritating ingredients





Global Medical Aesthetics Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 7,039.06 Million in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 16,034.87 Million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12.5% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 258 No. of Tables 196 No. of Charts & Figures 93 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product; Application; End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered ALLERGAN, Hologic Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, Cutera, Solta Medical (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), Alma Lasers, Galderma Laboratories (Nestle), Sientra, Inc. and EL.EN. S.P.A





Medical Aesthetics Market by Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Cosmetic Implants, Body Contouring Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, and Others), Application (Facial and Body Contouring, Facial, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Augmentation, Hair Removal, Reconstructive Surgery, Tattoo Removal, and Others), End-User (Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Medical Spas and Beauty Centers, and Home Care)





Technological Advancements Associated with Global Medical Aesthetic Devices:

All medical devices used for various cosmetic procedures, including plastic surgery, unwanted hair removal, excess fat removal, anti-aging, aesthetic implants, skin tightening , etc., are categorized under medical aesthetic products. Rising technological advancements in medical devices and cosmetic products are likely to be trending in the coming years. The growing innovations in the cosmetic industry, which incorporate herbal ingredients in the products, are anticipated to be the trend for the aesthetic & cosmetic industry. Further, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies' innovations and product development will be a never-ending trend for the aesthetic industry. Many formulations for product types, such as dermal fillers, are likely to continue trending in the coming years.

Other technological development of treatments, such as plasma skin regeneration (P.S.R.) technology has significant potential in dermatology; it helps treat facial arrhythmias, sun keratosis, seborrheic keratosis, and warts. A few studies have examined the clinical effects of P.S.R. technology on periorbital rejuvenation. Conventional blepharoplasty provided more than 90% improvement, and P.S.R. offered ~20% and 30% improvement in the tightening of the upper eyelid and the periorbital folds, respectively. After six months, ~40% improvement in acne scars on the face was achieved after a single P.S.R. treatment. P.S.R. has also been explored to rejuvenate the skin of the chest, neck, and back of the hands. In addition, it can be used to treat traumatic scars, benign familial pemphigus, and porokeratosis.

Thus, understanding the impact of P.S.R. technology on aesthetic medicine requires a basic knowledge of plasma's physics and histopathological aspects. Also, recent technological advancements are offering dramatic improvements in the aesthetic treatment of the skin through P.S.R. Thus, growing awareness to educate a wider customer base is anticipated to boost the use of P.S.R. technology, which is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years.









Go through further research published by The Insight Partners:

